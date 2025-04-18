LIVE : Zimbabwe celebrates 45-years of Independence

Online Reporter

Join us as we bring you vibrant festivities from Gokwe, Nembudziya, and around Zimbabwe, where the celebrations are taking place, showcasing various performances, speeches from dignitaries, and the joyous atmosphere that fills the air.

Beitbridge community gather at Lutumba business centre for 45th Independence celebrations



Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Scores of residents have gathered at Lutumba Business Centre to celebrate Zimbabwe’s 45th independence.

The district celebrations are being held away from Dulivhadzimu Stadium for the first time since 1980.

District Development Coordinator Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu Moyo is leading the celebrations.

Traditional dance groups, local artists, ~prison arts group, poets, among others, are providing entertainment.

In separate interviews, villagers from Beitbridge said they were excited to have the event in the rural areas the first time.

Bulawayo celebrates achievements of Second Republic



Sikhumbuzo Moyo

BULAWAYO Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube has finished reading the Presidential speech to mark the end of official proceedings here at the White City Stadium.

The speech touched on several achievements by the Second Republic over the past year.

City residents braced the chilly weather to attend the celebrations, whose culmination will be a football clash between Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

Members of the defence forces provided entertainment with their drills with the army band, which had mascot, Private Khumalo the Third.

President warns against social media abuse

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, urging Zimbabweans to remain united and resist divisive narratives propagated by what he called “shadowy elements.”

Speaking at the 45th Independence Day main celebrations held at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe, President Mnangagwa commended citizens for their resilience and loyalty to the nation in the face of online misinformation and manipulation.

“I commend you, my dear fellow compatriots, both at home and abroad, for remaining vigilant, patriotic and steadfast, never allowing ourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious opportunistic agendas,” he said.

President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of national unity and development, calling on every citizen to contribute positively to building Zimbabwe.

“Let’s remain united, developing our nation. We all have a duty to work for Zimbabwe. Let us be known for working in our community and our country, and to unite people,” he said.

The President’s remarks come amid growing concerns over disinformation and inflammatory content shared on social media platforms, aimed at destabilising communities and undermining national efforts.

President Mnangagwa rallies nation towards innovation and prosperity

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a prosperous Zimbabwe rooted in the legacy of the liberation struggle, while charging the nation to embrace innovation, technology, and skills development as the bedrock of future success.

Addressing thousands who gathered at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the main Independence Day celebrations, the President said the Zanu PF Government remains steadfast in honoring the sacrifices made during the liberation war, 45 years after Zimbabwe attained its independence.

“After 45 years of Independence, the Zanu PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, but fundamentally secures prosperity for the generations ahead,” he said.

President Mnangagwa emphasized the critical role of technical and vocational education, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, and Innovation, as key to unlocking Zimbabwe’s economic potential and improving the competitiveness of local products on both domestic and global markets.

“To guarantee that Zimbabwean products are competitive in both local and global markets, technical and vocational education, with biases in Science, Technology and Innovation, are of critical importance,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s message was received with enthusiasm by the crowd.

As the festivities continue, the spirit of patriotism remains high, reflecting a nation determined to rise, thrive, and claim its place on the world stage.

War vets reaping rewards from fighting for Zimbabwe’s Independence

War veterans have expressed satisfaction over the Second Republic’s growing recognition of war veterans.

“As war veterans, we are happy that we are now receiving the recognition we deserve,” Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.

“This year is very special as it comes after the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund, which is meant to address our welfare issues.”

Cde Mahiya said significant strides have been made in recognising war veterans, including constructing houses for them.

“All we wished for during the past 45 years is now being fulfilled – houses are being built and we are being empowered,” he said.

Cde Mahiya said the country is on the right political and economic path under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Independence Flame, more than just a fire

The lighting of the Independence Flame remains a powerful symbol of the nation’s history and resilience.

It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless Zimbabweans who fought for freedom and justice.

The event is not only a symbol of national pride but also an opportunity for reflection on the progress made, the challenges that remain, and the vision for a brighter future.

Once lit, the fire burns throughout the day and night, symbolising the enduring nature of the country’s independence and the nation’s commitment to uphold its freedom and sovereignty.

As the flame flickers in the heart of every Zimbabwean, it is a lasting testament to our resilience as a nation.

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Charles Tavengwa delivery the Independence speech on behalf of President Mnangagwa at Epworth High School

Harare Police Band performs during the Independence Celebrations at Epworth High School.

Harare converges in Epworth for provincial celebrations

Harare provincial Independence celebrations have started at Epworth High School, with the capital city’s residents coming out in their numbers for the commemorations.

The Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tavengwa is the guest of honour.

Also in attendance is Zimbabwe National Army Colonel Jones Makuyana, Manyame Airbase Commander, Air Commodore Ernest Matsambira, ZRP Harare provincial commander, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, and ZPCS Officer Commanding Harare Metropolitan Province, Commissioner Charity Gezi.

Various groups are providing entertainment, including Kapfupi and the police band.

Other groups providing entertainment include the Chitepo National War Veterans’ Choir, Elysium Magna dance theater, and T n T Brothers dance group.

President Mnangagwa lights the Independence Flame

President Mnangagwa has lit the flame of Independence at the ongoing Uhuru celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe.

Lighting the flame of Independence holds great significance in Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations.

This symbolic act represents the country’s continued freedom and sovereignty.

By lighting the flame, President Mnangagwa acknowledges the sacrifices made by Zimbabwe’s heroes and heroines who fought for independence.

The flame also serves as a reminder of the country’s history and its journey towards self-rule.

It is a beacon of hope and unity, inspiring future generations to work towards a brighter future.

Zimbabwe Sables’ captain Hilton Mudariki presented the flame to President Mnangagwa.

Veterans of the Liberation struggle follow proceedings in Gokwe

Understanding the military guard of honour

President Mnangagwa received wild cheers as he inspected the guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The significance of the guard of honour, when inspected by the Head of State, lies in several key aspects:

Highest form of respect: It is a formal, traditional military ceremony signifying the highest honour and respect being accorded to the President by the nation’s armed forces.

Symbol of State authority: The President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, inspects the guard, reinforcing his position as the Head of State and his authority over the military establishment.

Showcase of military discipline and readiness: The precise drill, immaculate uniforms, and coordinated movements of the guard demonstrate the discipline, professionalism, and readiness of the country’s military forces.

National sovereignty and pride: Especially during Independence Day celebrations, the guard of honour symbolises the nation’s sovereignty, the strength of its institutions, and pride in its independence. It serves as a reminder of the disciplined forces that protect that sovereignty.

Ceremonial importance: It marks the formal commencement of the State occasion, lending gravity and solemnity to the event.

In essence, President Mnangagwa inspecting the guard of honour is a powerful visual representation of the state’s respect for its leader, the President’s authority, the military’s loyalty and discipline, and the overall sovereignty and pride of the nation on its Independence Day.

Masvingo celebrates 45 years of Independence

George Maponga in Nemanwa

Hundreds of people today braved the cold weather and thronged Nemanwa Grounds in Masvingo district to celebrate 45 years of independence amid pomp and fanfare.

The celebrations for the second year running were held at Nemanwa Growth Point in Masvingo district in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda to take key national programmes to all corners of the country.

Proceedings to mark the festivities started just around 10am with the huge crowd at Nemanwa witnessing the arrival of service chiefs led by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Obert Tshuma for the celebrations.

Soon after the guest of honour and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira arrived to cheers from the crowd.

Minister Chadzamira’s arrival was preceded by the permanent secretary in his office Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution then inspected the parade before the crowd was entertained by the parade’s march in quick and slow time.

Fly-past cancelled due to bad weather

The traditional fly-past by the Air Force of Zimbabwe has been cancelled due to bad weather.

A flypast is a flight by a group of aircraft in a special formation which takes place during the singing of the National Anthem at national events.

Nembudziya has been experiencing rainy weather since last night

President, First Lady arrive

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived for the main independence celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe.

The National Anthem has been sung and the President is now proceeding to inspect the Parade that has been mounted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Amai Chiwenga have arrived.

Uniformed forces march

Some of the officials attending the celebrations in Gokwe

Manicaland converges in Chimanimani for Uhuru celebrations

Hundreds of people have braved the chilly and rainy weather to gather at Nedziwa High School in Chimanimani for Manicaland’s provincial Independence celebrations.

Pupils from various schools are providing entertainment in form of poems, drama, and dancing.

The Mozambique delegation, led by State Secretary of Manica Province, Professor Lourenco Mateus Lindondo, has just arrived.

They were welcomed by wild cheers from the crowd.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have a cordial relationship dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Mutora Grounds buzzes with energy

Momentum is now high at Mutora Grounds, Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe, where the main Independence Day celebrations are underway.

Crowds continue to swell as people from across the country arrive in numbers.

Music, dance, and vibrant displays of national pride are adding to the electric atmosphere.

Festivities are in full swing.

Scenes at the Uhuru Celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds

Long queues leading to the Mutora Open Grounds at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe for the main Independence Celebrations.

Vibrant atmosphere at White City Stadium as Zimbabwe celebrates 45 years of Independence

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Crowds are steadily trickling into White City Stadium in Bulawayo, creating a vibrant carnival atmosphere as Zimbabwe marks its 45th Independence Day.

The stadium is adorned with 45 national flags, proudly flying high to symbolise the significant milestone in the nation’s history.

The Independence parade has commenced, featuring a coordinated display by the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

The sight of uniformed personnel marching into the celebration arena has elicited enthusiastic ululations and cheers from the gathered crowd, reflecting the pride and joy of the day.

Today’s ceremonies at White City are being led by the trio of Major Douglas Moyo from the Zimbabwe National Army, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Correctional Officer Grade 3 Vusa Mumpande from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

As the celebrations continue to unfold, the spirit of unity and patriotism is palpable, with attendees eager to honor the sacrifices made for Zimbabwe’s independence.

Today, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa will lead the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe, Midlands Province, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s history.

This year’s celebrations in Gokwe reflect the government’s efforts to decentralize state occasions, promoting regional development and inclusivity by taking major events beyond the capital city.

Matabeleland South Provincial Independence Day celebrations take shape

Mthabisi Tshuma in Plumtree

THE community of Matabeleland South province has started to gather at Plumtree High School grounds for the commemoration of the provincial Independence Day celebrations.



This marks a shift from its traditional venue in Gwanda, the provincial capital, after the adoption of a rotational system in line with President Mnangagwa’s decentralisation policy.



Entertainment is set to be provided by among them legendary Sotja Moyo, who leads the Black Umfolosi group.

Bulawayo gears up for 45th Independence Day celebrations

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

IT’S a drizzling morning in Bulawayo with overcast clouds as the City prepares to celebrate the country’s 45th independence, which also coincides with the start of the Easter weekend.

On this day, 2025 years ago, Jesus Christ shed blood as he was crucified to cleanse the world of its sins and bring peace.

For Zimbabwe, its sons and daughters took up arms to fight the brutal colonial regime and during the armed conflict, blood was shed, lives were lost, as brave sons and daughters of the soil were eager to cleanse the country of the evil leadership, bring peace by allowing the majority black to rule themselves.

It was a bloody and brutal war, but 45 years ago, the Union Jack was lowered at a packed Rufaro Stadium, giving birth to a new and free country called Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo provincial Independence celebrations are set for the sentimental White City Stadium, a stone’s throw away from Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s Pelandaba House.

The day’s programme was initially set to kick off with a procession led by Drum Majorettes from D Square near Mpopoma High School along Nketa Drive to the main venue, but weather conditions may have forced organizers to cancel the procession.

Weather reports indicate that the day will be for the better part be overcast with 20 percent chance of intermittent showers.

Hordes trickling in for main Independence celebrations

The rains that began last night started easing early this morning, with hordes of people trickling into Mutora Open Grounds at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe for the main Independence Celebrations.

It is also brisk business in the area. By 6 am, vendors were already setting up stalls, wiping down surfaces, and preparing hot food on their grills.

Security personnel are manning entry points and conducting routine checks.

The atmosphere on the ground signals rising anticipation.

The Independence celebrations are being held at Nembudziya, about 70km from Gokwe Centre, but local business people like Stanley “Chicago” Manyiwa, are enjoying the benefits.