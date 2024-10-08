Live: Zimbabwe National Army pays tribute to National Hero Tshinga Dube

Dashboard : Sinokubonga Nkala

THE Zimbabwe National Army is today conducting a military parade in honour of the late national hero Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube who will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Maj Gen Matatu is now delivering Col Rtd Dube’s obituary.

We are paying last respects to a man whom we all have been very close to. We knew him as Cde Embassy during the armed struggle. His contribution to the liberation struggle was pivotal especially in the communication.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s body will be flown to Harare at 3PM from the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport.

The parade has ended. The body will return to his house in Killarney.