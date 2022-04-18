LIVE: Zimbabwe turns 42

10:14 – A 15-member Independence Flame Torch relay team is waiting to get things rolling.

The team will light a torch and move to the city centre, Makokoba, Mzilikazi suburbs and Barbourfields Stadium, where the main celebrations are taking place. There President Mnangagwa will light the Independence Flame.

10:10 – Scenes at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru where the provincial independence celebrations are taking place

It has been drizzling since 6AM and people are braving the chilly weather to celebrate the Uhuru.

10:03 – People are making their way to Barbourfields Stadium where the main Independence Day celebrations are being held.

Already there are long winding queues outside the stadium.

People who will come late, risk being turned away.

PREAMBLE

HISTORY is being made in Bulawayo today as the city, for the first time since 1980, hosts the country’s main Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in line with the Second Republic’s devolution and decentralisation thrust.

The Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme: “[email protected] 42 — Leaving no one and no place behind.”

In the past, Independence Day celebrations were held in Harare.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to gather at the iconic football field for the momentous event that will be spiced up by entertainment from schoolchildren, musicians, Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service drills, among others.

The Children’s Party held at State House in yesterday ran under the same theme.

President Mnangagwa hosted the Children’s Party at State House in Bulawayo ahead of today’s main celebrations.

Also yesterday, the Independence Flame and Independence Trophy were taken on a seven-hour tour of Bulawayo’s western suburbs.

From Saturday, The Independence Flame was resting at Khami National Monument and was guarded by members of the police overnight.

In the morning a convoy of security details took the flame from the top of the King’s enclosure at the Khami National Monument, mounted it on the back of a truck, then it was taken to koBullet in Nketa.

There, Government officials such as Minister Ncube welcomed it, with Zimbabwe football giants, Highlanders and Dynamos supporters, officials and players and residents waiting for the Independence Flame.

The two teams then joined the convoy, as a way to hype their match today at Barbourfields Stadium as they play for the Independence Trophy.

Highlanders FC captain Ariel Sibanda and his Dynamos counterpart Partson Jaure were at the back of a pick-up parading the Independence Trophy.

At midnight there was a fireworks display at the Tower Block Municipal.

Join us for live updates from Barbourfields Stadium.