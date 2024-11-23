Liveblog: Battle to avoid relegation on last match day of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Zimpapers Sports Hub

It is 30 minutes before today’s Castle Lager matches kick off and stakes are high for Bikita Minerals, Hwange and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Simba Bhora have already been crowned champions for 2024. Second, third and fourth have already been confirmed as FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds.

Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates have already been demoted.

Two teams will join them on their way to the regional leagues this evening.

The most interesting fixture is one between Bikita Minerals and Hwange, which has been taken to a neutral venue Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva as the former’s home venue will be used by Manica Diamonds who are playing host to Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Premier Soccer League deserves mention for ensuring Fair Play ensues as the two relegation matches are being played at the same time.

Hwange fans have made an emotional trip to Shamva in two buses hopeful of a last-day escape.

Both Bikita and Hwange’s chances hinge on Bulawayo Chiefs losing this afternoon or drawing while there is a winner in Shamva.

Chiefs are on 36 points while Bikita and Hwange are a point behind.

3.46 pm

Half Time

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, FC Platinum have been unable to find the back of the net, leaving the match finely balanced.

FC Platinum have been the more dominant side, with several clear-cut chances going begging. Their poor attack has kept Telone FC in the contest, and the visitors have also had a couple of opportunities on the break. However, they too have lacked the killer punch, leaving the match goalless at the interval.

3.38 pm

38’

ZPC Kariba pitched a tent in Simba Bhora’s half but yielded nothing. Simba Bhora never looked like that champion to be crowned after this one. They still haven’t managed a shot at goal, struggling to establish themselves in this one. Perhaps it could be excitement creeping into them. One ought to forgive them.

3.33 pm

33′

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

3.30 pm

30 minutes played at Rufaro

Herentals………………………..0

Chicken Inn………………………0

3.30 pm

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

The Midlands derby between FC Platinum and Telone FC remains goalless after 30 minutes of play. Both teams have created scoring opportunities, but neither has been able to find the back of the net.

In the 16th minute, Telone FC’s Nkosiyabo Masilelo made a brilliant run behind the FC Platinum defense, finding himself one-on-one with goalkeeper David Bizabani.

However, Masilelo’s shot sailed wide of the post, squandering a golden opportunity for the visitors.

Moments later, FC Platinum’s Devine Mhindirira missed a gilt-edged chance from close range. Mhindirira had been fed by Kelvin Mangiza.

3.23 pm

23min Goal Dynamos 1-1 Uri-Khob

3.20 pm

20th minute:

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Hwange

Greenfuel 1-0 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

Arenel Movers 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn

3.20 pm

20′

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

The Midlands derby between FC Platinum and Telone FC remains deadlocked at 0-0 after 15 minutes of play. Despite creating several scoring opportunities, FC Platinum have been unable to break the deadlock.

The home team had their first clear-cut chance in the third minute when Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya intercepted a loose pass from Eriya Mafirenyika inside the box. However, Ngwenya hesitated, allowing the Telone defense to clear their lines.

Seven minutes later, Devine Mhindirira made a brilliant run into the Telone box, but his final delivery from a tight angle was straight at goalkeeper Chris Mverechena.

FC Platinum threatened again in the 11th minute, but Kelvin Mangiza’s free-kick from a promising position sailed over the bar.

Telone had their first real chance in the 14th minute, but Blessing Sibanda headed Allan Chapanduka’s cross from the left over the bar.

3.20 pm

20’ ZPC Kariba looking for the better side both possessionally and territorial. Nyasha Gurende’s curling freekick was punched by Tymon Mvula in what has been the best chance of the game so far. ZPC Kariba has two shots on target and Simba Bhora is yet to probe up Future Sibanda’s goal

3.18 pm

18′ Dynamos reject Tawanda Macheke shoots way off target in a goalkeeper-to-beat situation, a clear-cut scoring opportunity that could have easily propelled Manica Diamonds into the lead.

3.15 pm

15′

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

The visitors lived dangerously after Manica Diamonds missed the target by inches on three occasions, with impressive Anelka Chavandire terrorizing the Bulawayo Chiefs’ rear guard.

3.15 pm

15′ Arenel Movers 0 Chegutu Pirates 0

3.00 pm

All is set for champions Simba Bhora’s coronation.

They play against ZPC Kariba in their last game of the season at Nyamhunga having already secured their title. They will be crowned soon after this game.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has made some fee changes to his regular team.

ZPC Kariba need to avoid defeat in this game and they have fielded their strongest team.

Here’s how the teams line up

ZPC Kariba

Future Sibanda, Kuzivakwashe Madima, Nyasha Gurende, Boid Mutukure, Munashe Gavaza, Clive Dzingai, Collen Muleya, Ashwin Karengesha, Samuel Makawa, Tellmore Pio, Charles Munyanyi

Simba Bhora

Taimon Mvula, Webster Tafa, Allan Karakadzai,Harison Masina, Blessing Moyo, Mthokozisi Msebe, Gift Saunyama, Junior Makunike, Walter Musona, Tymon Machope, Patson Jaure

3.00 pm

Kick-off at Sakubva

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prosper Matatu, Ciphas Musikavanhu, Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndlela, Panashe Shoko, Joe Nyabinde, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza, Robert Kwaramba, Reason Sibanda, Migoz Svinurai.

3.00 pm

Midlands Derby: FC Platinum Host Telone FC at Mandava Stadium

The highly anticipated Midlands derby takes center stage this afternoon as FC Platinum welcome Telone FC to Mandava Stadium. With second place in the league table already secured, FC Platinum have nothing to lose, but they’re still fielding their strongest starting lineup.

Telone FC, eager to claim bragging rights, have also brought their best eleven to the clash. The stage is set for an intense and thrilling encounter between these two Midlands rivals.

The teams line up as follows:

FC Platinum

David Bizabani, Bothwll Nzori, Rainsome Pavari, Kelvin Mangiza, Misheck Ngwenya, Devine Mhindirira, Shepherd Mhlanga, Hagiazo Magaya, Brian Banda, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Oscar Bhebhe

Telone FC

Chris Mverechena, Trust Nyabinde, Nkosiyabo Masilela, Xolisani Moyo, Leo Hofisi, Blessing Sibanda, Admire Dzumbunu, Blessing Sahondo, Eriya Mafirenyika, Llyod Gwerina, Allan Chapanduka

3.00 pm

Bikita Minerals And Hwange In Big Battle For Survival On Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Final Weekend

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Herentals 15:00 Chicken Inn

Rufaro Stadium

FC Platinum 15:00 TelOne

Mandava Stadium

ZPC Kariba 15:00 Simba Bhora

Nyamhunga Stadium

Bikita Minerals 15:00 Hwange

Wadzanai Stadium

Green Fuel 15:00 Dynamos

Green Fuel Arena

Arenel Movers 15:00 Chegutu Pirates

Luveve Stadium

Manica Diamonds 15:00 Bulawayo Chiefs

Sakubva Stadium

Sunday 24 November 2024

CAPS United 15:00 Ngezi Platinum

Rufaro Stadium

Highlanders 15:00 Yadah

Barbourfields Stadium

3.00 pm

ZIMBABWE Consolidated Diamond Company bankrolled Manica Diamonds will introduce 20-year-old right back Oniel Jera in their lineup this afternoon when they face relegation haunted Bulawayo Chiefs at Sakubva Stadium.

The Gem Boys have all but sealed a top four finish and can end the season in third position if they win today and deposed Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum lose against CAPS United tomorrow.

Manica Diamonds:

Tedious Baye

Lawrence Masibera

Oniel Jera

Farai Banda

Kelvin Gwao

Jeffrey Takunda

Liberty Chakoroma

Brett Amidu

Anelka Chivandire

Tawanda Macheke

Gerard Bero

Subs

Charles Teguru

Kudzanai Dhemere

Enock Karembo

Nigel Mpinduki

Pasca Manhanga

Evans Katema

Michael Tapera

Panashe Mutasa

Geoffrey Chitsumba

3.00 pm

HWANGE

The coal miners are paying the price for a very poor start to the season, but hoping for a miraculous escape under coach, Rodwell Dhlakama who moved to Hwange in May when they had managed just seven points from 11 matches under Nation Dube.

At the halfway stage, Hwange were second from bottom with 12 points from 17 matches and six points from safety. In the 16 matches of the second half, Dhlakama and his charges added 23 points from six wins, five draws and five defeats while scoring 14 goals against 18.

Now they are a win away from the miraculous escape if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to win against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

2.58 pm

BIKITA MINERALS

The newcomers, who joined the Premier Soccer League late due to squabbles in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One, have just ONE option for survival and that is to win.

That victory will only be enough for Bikita Minerals if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to beat Manica Diamonds at Sakubva. ​

Otherwise, they will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates in lasting just one season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.​

The departure of key players during the mid-season transfer window ruined what had promised to be a fruitful debut campaign for Bikita Minerals who were sitting comfortably in the top half at the halfway stage. ​

After 17 matches, Bikita Minerals were seventh with 23 points and a goal difference of plus one while just 12 points from the leaders, FC Platinum.

But an exodus of players in the second half of the season has seen them scramble just 12 points from 16 matches after two wins, six draws and eight defeats while scoring a mere seven goals against 19.

2.56 pm

BULAWAYO CHIEFS

The only way Bulawayo Chiefs will have destiny in their own hands is to win against Manica Diamonds, who are playing for pride as their fourth-place finish is sealed. Victory will take Bulawayo Chiefs to 39 points, which will be beyond both Bikita Minerals and Hwange who clash in Shamva.

A draw will take them to 37 points, which will send them to the Zifa Southern Region Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai.

Whoever wins at Wadzanai will move to 38 points and finish a point above Bulawayo Chiefs.

In the event of a draw at Sakubva, Bulawayo Chiefs will hope there is also another deadlock in Shamva for them to survive.

Just like a draw, defeat will send Bulawayo Chiefs to Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai between Bikita Minerals and

Hwange. However, Bulawayo Chiefs can still survive if they lose to Manica Diamonds while the match between Bikita Minerals and Hwange ends in a draw.

Last season Bulawayo Chiefs survived relegation on the final day after drawing 2-2 at home to Manica Diamonds.

This season they will not be able to reach 40 points and badly need

2.52 pm

Fungai Muderere-Senior Sports Reporter

SEVEN Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are lined up for this afternoon with the 2024 season set to conclude tomorrow after a total 306 matches.

Highlanders Lynoth Chikuhwa leads to top goal scorers list with 16 goals under his belt, three ahead of Yadah Stars’ Khama Billiat.

Billiat will need to score a hattrick plus to surpass the Bosso forward.

Interestingly, Bosso and Yadah are tomorrow set to fight it out at Barbourfields Stadium where Chikuhwa and Billiat will naturally seek to cancel each other.