Liveblog December 9 By-elections #ByElections2023

Join us for a liveblog of the 2023 December by-elections which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced after the opposition CCC recalled 22 of its legislators, saying they had ceased to be members of the party.

12:38 Mr Hove having his identity checked and confirmed by polling officer’s #DecemberByElections

12:37 Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change candidate Mr Nkosilathi Hove, who is running for the Ward 6 council seat, has cast his vote at Phetsheya polling station in Cowdray Park #DecemberByElections

12:34 Mr Pinos Buligwamanu, the ZEC elections officer for Binga North, revealed that as of 10 am today, 2297 people had cast their ballots. 1570 of those who had voted are female while 727 are male. 45 people in total were assisted

12:25 Lovemore Mnyamana Ward 9 aspiring councillor for Zanu-PF says he is optimistic of victory#Mpopoma-Mzilikazi #DecemberByElections2023

12:19 Zanu-PF candidate for Nketa Constituency says he is hopeful he will win and the party will prevail in the by-elections. #DecemberByElection#NketaConstituency#Bulawayo

12:17 Temperatures continue soaring here in Cowdray Park although it’s beginning to be a bit windy with some clouds building up

12:04 Senior citizen Ms Gladys Moyo says she remains confident in voting despite being disappointed by politicians

11:56 Voters queue outside the Church of God polling station in Cowdray Park whereas at 11 am, 29 male voters and 23 female voters had cast their votes

11:55 A female voter at the Church of God polling station in Cowdray Park refused to cast her vote after she said the photo on the voters ‘ roll did not resemble her, according to the presiding officer Ms Sithabile Nyathi

11:53 In Nketa Constituency, St Martins Cathedral in Emganwini suburb there are two polling stations within the same area. In the first polling station, a total of 38 voters cast their votes with females being the majority as 25 had cast their votes at 11 AM while 13 males voted at the same station. At St Martins Tent 33 voters had cast their votes 20 of them female 20 and 13 male. It has been observed that the majority of voters are above 45 years of age. #DecemberByElection# NketaConstituency#Bulawayo

11:49 Nqobile Ndlovhu the Presiding Officer at Mabutweni B Polling Station speaks on developments so far from the time they opened. Three voters have been assisted to vote owing to visual impairments. #Mpopoma-Mzilikazi#DecemberByElections2023

11:28 At Emganwini Food4Less tent a total of 61 voters had cast their votes by 11AM. Males dominated the number of voters as 43 had voted with 27 women also voting. Officials said young people constituted the majority of voters at the polling station.

11:15 At Nkulumane Terminus Tent Polling Station in Ward 20 a total of 72 voters had cast their votes at 10AM. The electorate are supposed to elect a councillor. One voter was assisted to vote while another was turned away as he had not transferred his vote from Lupane.

From those who had successfully cast votes, 42 are female 30 are male. One of the voters Mr Liberty Mahlangu said it was critical to be participate in electoral processes as “your vote is your voice.” Just like at other polling stations, the elderly dominate the voters.

11:11 At Msenampongo Primary School, 56 people, 40 females and 16 males, had cast their ballots by 10am. 16 were assisted while one was turned away for not producing a valid ID #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

10:53 As at 10am, there are more male voters who have cast their votes compared to female voters. According to the chief elections officer Mr Iwani Z Dube, 1 099 males had cast their votes compared to 618 females as at 10am from the 43 polling stations making up the constituency.

Only one voter from all the polling stations was turned away after she presented a photocopy of her national identity card.

At TM (B) polling station one prospective voter tore the ballot paper and walked out of the polling booth

Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) observers at Vulindlela Primary School

10:39 Elderly woman waits to be assisted to locate her name at Mhali Primary School as there are three polling stations; Mhali Primary School A, B and C. #DecemberByElections Lobengula-

10:36 Cde Raj Modi speaks soon after casting his vote. He expresses his confidence of retaining the seat he won in 2018

10:36 People check for their names at Mhali Primary School A. The presiding officer, Ms Nokuthaba Sibanda, said 42 people had voted as at 10 am with 21 being males and 21 females for both national assembly and local authority. She said people who were being turned away were supposed to vote at either Mhali Primary School B or C. #DecemberByElections#Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency#Ward18

10:33 Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce who is the Zanu PF candidate for Bulawayo South Constituency has just cast his vote at Greenfield Primary School polling station.

10:28 13 people have voted at Moray Primary School. 7 of them were females while six were male. The polling station is located within Bulawayo South Constituency where Zanu PF candidate Cde Raj Modi and CCC candidate Mr James Sithole are vying for the National Assembly seat

10:28 Ms Mary Phiri speaks after casting her vote at Magwegwe Engine Garage, Ward 14. She said the process is going well and smoothly. #DecemberByElections#Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency#Ward14

10:18 At Donga Primary School, Ward 24 in Binga North, voter turnout has been low so far, with a total of 74 people, 38 male and 36 females, voted by 10 am. Of those that have voted, six were assisted #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

10:17 Ms Winnie Muziya from old Magwegwe said she did not find her name at Magwegwe Engine Garage so she could not vote. The presiding officer, Ms Sikhulile Sibindi said voting started at 7 am and was going smoothly and as of 9:30 am, 50 people had voted, while three people had been turned away with their names not on the voters’ roll. #DecemberByElections#Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency#Ward14

10:14 Polling officers and agents inside tents are beginning to feel the effects of high temperatures at Cowdray Park constituency. It’s before midday but temperatures are already at 32 degrees #DecemberByElections

10:13 At Seshawe Primary School polling station in Lupane East, 29 voters had cast their vote at 10 am with 19 female and 10 male. When the news crew got to the polling station there were no queues #LupaneEast #DecemberByElections

10:03 41 people had voted at the Pick and Pay Hyper polling station. 27 are females, 14 males while two were redirected and six were not appearing on the voters roll. Currently, there is no voter at the polling station

10:02 Cowdray Park constituency chief elections officer Mr Iwani Z Dube says the atmosphere has been calm without any incidents. Cowdray Park has 24 024 registered voters. It has 43 polling stations for the national assembly election and 15 for local authority election. Zanu-PF candidates Cde Arthur Mujeyi for the national assembly and Cde Kidwell Mujuru for the local authority election have cast their votes. Mr Nkosilathi Hove of CCC said he will vote at 12pm #DecemberByElections

09:59 People checking for their names at Magwegwe Engine Garage Ward 14. Voting started at 7 am and was ongoing smoothly with no queues. #DecemberByElections# Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency #Ward 14

09:53 A total of 50 voters have cast their votes at Engen Garage at Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency. The voting started at 7 am and is ongoing smoothly with no queue. The majority of the voters are women. #DecemberByElections# Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency#

09:44 Beitbridge West Constituency Elections officer Mr Adrian Muyambo says voting began on time with no incidences across the constituency. He says as of 8 am over 800 people had voted in 5 wards and that they are yet to get updates from the other three wards.

09:25 There were no queues at Samende Primary School in Ward 6 where 121 people had cast their ballots by 9am, 86 females and 35 males had cast their ballots at the polling station. Of those, 20 were assisted #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

09:13 Chief Sikalenge commends the people of Binga for the peaceful environment that prevailed before this year’s polls #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

09:10 A total of 22 voters have cast their votes at Manondwana Primary School in Nketa Constituency. The voters are expected to elect a National Assembly member and councillor for Ward 24.

The majority of the voters are 45 years old and above #DecemberByElections#NketaConstituency

One of the voters cast her vote in Manondwane Primary School.

08:27 Chief Sikalenge was one of the first to cast his ballot at Masibinta Primary School. There were little to no queues at the voting centre during the first hour of voting #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

08:21 At Makhovula Primary School polling station in Lupane East Constituency, the presiding officer, Mr Alternate Muzambwa, revealed that voting started at 7 am and by 8 am they had served 59 voters, comprising 39 females and 20 males. In the constituency, Zanu-PF’s Phatisiwe Machangu is battling it out with Bright Moyo Vanya of the CCC #LupaneEast #DecemberByelections

08:18 Voters waiting to cast their ballots at Manjolo Primary School, were low queues have been the order of the early morning so far #BingaNorth #DecemberByElection

08:11 Voters checking for their name at a polling station at Beitbridge Mission Primary School, ward 4 Beitbridge West

08:10 THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed that all centres with by-elections opened on time at 7AM and voters were already queuing to cast votes. Voting is taking place in eight constituencies all in the Matabeleland region after Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Cde Scot Sakupwanya, was duly declared a winner.

Nketa, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lobengula-Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi seats are up for grabs. The contest is mainly between Zanu-PF and CCC. While CCC had fielded double candidates the courts barred those who were initially recalled from Parliament before they filed nomination papers under the same name #DecemberByElections2023.

08:09 At Msitheli High School B the Polling Station opened at 7 am. Mrs Boitumelo Nare the Presiding Officer said so far 10 people have voted, 8 males and 2 females. one was turned away for not having registered to vote. A visually impaired voter was assisted to vote.

Sethukile Mlobane Presiding officer at Msitheli A polling Station said 24 people had voted by 8 am. The atmosphere is peaceful with no incidents reported so far. #Mpopoma-Mzilikazi#DecemberByElections2023.

A voter at Msitheli B Polling Station casts her votes. #Mpopoma-Mzilikazi#DecemberByElections2023

07:58 Residents casting their votes at Ebhusteni polling station in Cowdray Park. There are two ballot boxes for national assembly and local authority #DecemberByelections

07:50 #ByElections2023 A voter cast his ballot at the Zaoga polling station, ward 1 urban under Beitbridge West Constituency #MatSouth

Voting commenced at 7 am at Bellevue Shopping Centre. Two candidates are vying for the House of Assembly seats, Cde Raj Modi representing ZANU PF and Mr James Sithole representing CCC. The Bellevue Shopping Centre polling station has witnessed a slow start as voters trickle in

07:41 Zanu-PF candidate for Cowdray Park Cde Arthur Mujeyi has arrived to cast his vote at the TerminuPolling Station

07:31 At Nkulumane Primary School Polling station in Mpopoma voting started promptly at 7 am with 8 voters having cast their votes so far.

Mr Prosper Sibanda the Presiding Officer said all is in order.

“All is in order, we opened at 7 am and there were 8 people already at the station ready to cast their votes. No one has been turned away so far. We received all materials in time” he said.

The Constituency has 945 registered voters, the highest in the ward.

07:20 First voter at Tategulu Primary School Mr Freeman Chiduza #CowdrayPark#DecemberByEleftions

07:07: It’s polling day at Cowdray Park constituency where they are by-elections for the national assembly as well as Ward 6 in the local Government elections. There are two candidates for the national assembly Arthur Mujeyi for Zanu-PF and Vusumuzi Chirwa for CCC. In the local Government elections six are vying for the seat, Cde Kidwell Mujuru for Zanu-PF, Mr Nkosikhona Moyo for FA party, Mr Nkosilathi Hove for CCC, Mr Mugumbate Mandizvidza for ZCPD and Mr Fikezweni Nyoni for CCC

07:09: At TM Supermarket polling station, it was observed that in the visitors’ book some observers had not entered their time of arrival. When the news crew arrived at 0657hrs, only Zanu PF had its agent at the polling station where polling is for the national assembly

The 22 are Prince Sibanda, Bright Moyo, Veliswe Nkomo, Jasmine Toffa, Stabile Mlilo, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, Nicola Jane Watson, Ereck Gono, Evidence Sunungurai Zana, Morgan Ncube, Obert Manduna, Janeth Dube, Desmond Makaza, Gideon Shoko, Tendai Sibanda, Anastasia Moyo, Joel Gabuzza, David Chimhini, Siphiwe Ncube, Felix Sibanda, Helen Zivira and Mativenga Madzikana.

Justice Katiyo, during the week, ruled that the 22 recalled legislators were not CCC candidates for election in today’s by-elections after they registered for the polls under the party banner.

ZEC has set up 362 polling stations for the national assembly elections and 139 polling stations for the Local Government elections. A total of 210 324 voters are registered to vote in the national assembly elections, while 93 015 voters are registered to vote in the Local Government elections, according to the ZEC deputy commissioner Rodney Kiwa.

For the national assembly by-elections, which will be held in nine constituencies, there are 53 polling stations from eight wards in Matabeleland South’s Beitbridge West constituency which has 27 078 registered voters. In Matabeleland North, Lupane East constituency has 17 Wards and 69 polling stations with a total of 24 194 voters

Binga North has 11 wards, 66 polling stations and 34 173 registered voters.

Bulawayo metropolitan province has five constituencies that are going for the polls today. Bulawayo South has two wards, 39 polling stations and 24 024 registered voters. Cowdray Park constituency has three wards, 43 polling stations and 27 588 registered voters.

Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency has 37 polling stations from three wards with a total of 25 614 registered voters. Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency has 35 polling stations, 11 438 registered voters from two wards. In Nketa constituency, there are three wards, 20 polling stations and 24 008 registered voters.

