LIVEBLOG: President closes 20th National Zanu PF Annual Conference 2023

14:13 Let us continue to modernise our motherland from Zambezi to Limpopo brick by brick and stone upon stone. With these remarks I officially declare the conference closed. God bless you

14:11 During the course of the year we lost one of our own Cde Joshua Malinga. May I ask you to stand up and observe a minute of silence to honour him. I am now appointing Cde Rose Mpofu as New Secretary for people with disabilities in the Politburo. Cde Philip Sibanda is appointed ex-officio Politburo member

14:07 Zanu PF is a people’s party and we continue to welcome everyone. We have by-elections in December and they create an opportunity to kick out puppet opposition parties. Let’s remain united and peaceful even after elections

14:05 Rural industrialisation and the decentralisation and devolution agenda is our top priority. Our Zanu PF will ensure quality service and complete projects

14:03 Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. As you go back to your stations, apply the conference resolutions

14:01 Going forward I urge our party to renew the resolve towards providing requisite support to develop Zimbabwe and improve the quality of life for our people

13:59 The success we continue to score as Zanu PF demonstrates that we have a bright future for our motherland. We are a party committed to driving the industrialisation and modernisation of our motherland. We’re a party for the future

13:57 Here at the 20th Annual Conference, we have distinguished ourselves as a constitutional party

13:56 We express our gratitude as the Government and party to China for donating the Parliament building to us

13:55 President Mnangagwa begins his address: It is my singular honour as we end the conference of our party Zanu PF to address you. It comes against the backdrop of our call for the removal of sanctions

13:50 VP Chiwenga thanks Cde Muchinguri-Kachiri for her successful presiding of the conference

“She has handled all the deliberations well, we started well and have finished on time”

13:50 VP Chiwenga now takes to the podium to Introduce President Mnangagwa to give the closing remarks

13:50 Party Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri, who is the chair of the session says the decision to chose Midlands province as the host of the conference was as celebrations to the resounding victory that the party recorded in the just ended elections and the party wanted to thank the province that gave them their lady

13:50 VP Chiwenga is now handing over a certificate of attendance to President Mnangagwa. Straight after the President hands over a certificate to the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa

13:50 President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to give his closing remarks as the curtain comes down on the 20th Zanu PF National Peoples Conference in Gweru