LIVEBLOG: President Mngagwa officially opens the Mine Entra Exhibition 2023

President Mnangagwa will today officially open the Mine Entra Exhibition s2023 in Hall 2 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

The exhibition is running under the theme “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation.”

A total of 169 direct exhibitors are participating and these include nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa, and Tanzania as well as representatives from countries such as Botswana and Australia.

Mine Entra is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines and is considered the largest and most reputable expo in the country.

13:10 President Mnangagwa declares the conference officially open. Ends his speech.

13:09 As mining companies increase production and profits, the President says good relations with the community are critical as well as sensitivity to pressing social needs and sustainability issues.

13:07 He directs the ministry to expedite the finalisation of the mines and minerals bill to enhance improved operations.

13:06 President Mnangagwa challenges mining stakeholders to embrace renewable energy and ease the burden on the national grid while promoting environmental preservation.

13:05 The us$12 billion mining economy should benefit local communities more.

13:04 This is why the Government has introduced a new ministry on skills development to identify skills we need but are not currently being developed

13:03 Zimbabwe must graduate into an exporter of processed high-value minerals. He challenges locals to think beyond the present and be trailblazers of a modern economy riding on the opportunities presented in the mining sector.

13:01 He says overreliance on primary commodities is not good and stresses the need to derisk the economy from global shocks through scaling up value addition and beneficiation as well as diversification of the economy

12:59 Several new investment projects are underway across the country and the President commends these as they impact positively on the economy.

12:58 The expo focuses on accelerating economic transformation through mineral beneficiation, which resonates with the Second Republic’s drive to transform the economy into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

12:55 Says he is pleased to attend the conference and commends organisers for creating a platform that drives further growth of the mining sector

12:51 President Mnangagwa now speaking

12:51 Says Vision 2030 is within reach and will be achieved no matter what. He invites President Mnangagwa to the podium to deliver his opening remarks.

12:50 Zimbabwe is richly endowed with natural resources which are an envy to many. With these resources, there is no reason why Zimbabwe cannot transform into a modern economy, says VP Chiwenga

12:48 Says the mining industry has recorded greater acceleration under the Second Republic, which catalyses Zimbabwe’s transformation to an upper-middle-income economy by 2030

12:47 VP Chiwenga now speaking, says the expo is a crucial calendar event in Zimbabwe’s economic journey

12:44 Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu invites VP Chiwenga to the podium to introduce the guest of honour, President Mnangagwa