Liveblog Zanu PF Magunje Star Rally #ZimElections2023

Join us for a live blog as all roads today, 8 July, lead to Chenhanza Stadium in Magunje, Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province, which famously regards itself as the Mashonaland “Best” where President Mnangagwa is the guest of honour at the Zanu PF star rally.

Today’s launch comes after the party successfully launched their campaign trail in Chipinge, Manicaland and Bulilima in Mat South.

Hordes of party supporters have converged on Magunje while several others are still trickling in for the rally, cementing the revolutionary party’s status of being the people’s party of choice.

The province has in the past five years benefited immensely from the Second Republic-initiated programmes and projects.

The province is endowed with rich soils and minerals. It is also a tourism hub as it boasts of Kariba Dam, which also provides hydro-power, and the Chinhoyi caves among other tourist attractions.

In the past five years, the province’s industrial capacity has been optimised by President Mnangagwa who has implemented cross-cutting developmental projects as well as ensured service delivery for its citizens.

A total of 604 projects are being spearheaded in the province, with 452 of them having been completed and 152 at various stages of completion.

Major projects that have been implemented by the Second Republic in Mashonaland West include food and livestock production, with the Government having rolled out projects that ensure sustained food security within the province and beyond.

11:07 Thousands already gathered at the venue, awaiting President Mnangagwa’s arrival

11:16 Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF VP Cde Kembo Mohadi have arrived.

11:20 It is all jubilation with supporters waving hats as President Mnangagwa has arrived for the launch of the Zanu PF 2023 election campaign in Mashonaland West province.

12:08 The mood is electric as the Presidium is moving around greeting supporters.

Clad in a yellow Zanu PF branded jacket, the President is waving his cap as the crowd is dancing and ululating

12:26 Mashonaland West Provincial Minister also Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is now giving welcome remarks

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka says Mashonaland “Best” province is glad to be hosting President Mnangagwa.

She says the work being done by the President, leaving no one and no place behind, has led to the province coming in numbers to interact with him.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka assures the President that 6 million voted for Zanu PF were inevitabl

12:37 Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now introducing party candidates for Senate, Parliament, Provincial Council and local authorities

12:41 President Mnangagwa leads the party leadership in greeting the candidates

12:53 Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has seperately introduced the party’s Magunje Constituency candidate Cde Super Madiro

12:55 Cde Bimha has invited Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to introduce the President