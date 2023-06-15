Livelihood initiative builds home for elderly fire victim

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

WHILE the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund is traditionally associated with goodies for the vulnerable, Redcliff Municipality teamed up with the local community and decided to change the narrative by launching a project which has brought smiles to faces of senior citizens.

The project known as “Livelihoods Projects’’ has changed the lives of the beneficiaries, mostly the elderly.

Under the project, decent housing units were constructed for the elderly while classroom blocks and toilets were built in local schools.

Some of the projects have since been completed while others are at various stages and nearing completion.

One of the beneficiaries, Gogo Mavis Zulu (74) fought back tears of joy in appreciation of the gesture by the local community.

“I don’t know how to thank the community for constructing a house for me and my grandchildren. Although the house is not yet complete, I am hopeful that in the few months we will be moving in,” she said.

Gogo Zulu said all her children passed on leaving her with the burden of taking care of her grandchildren.

“I no longer have children, all my grandchildren are orphaned. I had no one to turn to, but I am realising that all the people around me are my family. I thank God for giving me Redcliff Municipality, the church led by Reverend Chingowo, and everyone who laid their hands towards the reconstruction of my house, which was gutted by fire,” she said.

Presently, Gogo Zulu is staying at Precious Souls Orphanage together with her grandchildren. In January last year, Gogo Zulu together with her four grandchildren, all aged below 12, escaped death by a whisker when a gas exposition gutted their two-bedroomed apartment and destroyed all the property including identity documents.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has since assisted Gogo Zulu including her grandchildren to acquire their identity documents while Kwekwe Polytechnic and Redcliff Municipality provided technical expertise.

Through the Redcliff Mayor’s Cheer Fund, the community has managed to pool resources for the reconstruction of the house which is set to be completed within the next two months.

All the major construction works have been carried out with plastering and tiling being the major outstanding works before Gogo Zulu and her family move in.

The community has also completed the construction of a dining hall at Rutendo Old People’s Home which is expected to go a long way in assisting the elderly generate income.

The multipurpose hall will be hired out to churches for their services, weddings, and other functions to help raise funds for the elderly staying at Rutendo Old People’s Home.

The two projects are worth an estimated US$35 000 and contributions came from local companies, churches and individuals.

The local authority also donated a piece of land to Precious Souls Children’s Home which is located near Rutendo Old People’s Home.

Mr Simon Banda of Rutendo Old Peoples Home said before the construction of the hall, they spent the better part of the day in their bedrooms.

“Now we can watch television like others and eat in a clean environment. I would like to thank everyone who contributed towards this cause,” he said.