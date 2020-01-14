Liverpool and City’s depth is on another level

Cape Town — Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says his team simply are not on the level of Liverpool and Manchester City when it comes to building a strong squad with immense depth.

While City and Liverpool have an embarrassment of riches in their squad, injuries to key players at Spurs have left Mourinho having to pick players who are going to be leaving the club – namely Christian Eriksen.

Mourinho has been a dealt a harsh hand with long-term injuries to Harry Kane, who could be out until next season, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele has often had niggles.

Mourinho is accepting of the situation and knows Spurs have a different profile.

“Come on, it is what it is,” he said. “We cannot have a squad like some other teams. It’s not us.

“Yesterday, I was watching Man City and I looked to the bench — (Raheem) Sterling, Bernardo Silva, (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Nicolas) Otamendi. You know?

“Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bench. And they have injured (Joel) Matip, (Dejan) Lovren, (Naby) Keita, Fabinho.

“I’m not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs. This is a different club.” — Sport24.