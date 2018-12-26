Liverpool thump Newcastle to extend lead

Centre back Dejan Lovren celebrates after opening the scoring for Liverpool in yesterday’s victory over Newcastle at Anfield

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points by beating Newcastle yesterday — because Manchester City, who started the day as their nearest challengers, lost at Leicester City.

Goals by Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot, Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Fabinho, ensured Jurgen Klopp’s will start 2019 at the top of the table.

Newcastle wasted a great chance to take the lead at 0-0 when Joselu failed to connect properly with Matt Ritchie’s excellent cross and were punished when Lovren dispatched a half-volley into the roof of the net.

Salah’s penalty doubled the lead after referee Graham Scott judged that Paul Dummett had fouled the Egypt forward, before Shaqiri tucked home the third from an assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool completed the scoring through Fabinho’s header and reach the halfway point of the season six points ahead of second-placed Tottenham, who were 5-0 winners against Bournemouth.

News of Manchester City’s demise at Leicester — their second straight defeat — was greeted with a huge roar at Anfield.

A week ago there was just one point between Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, yet Klopp’s side will go into their final game of 2018 on Saturday against Arsenal with Tottenham their nearest challengers.

The Reds certainly look the part.

They have reached the halfway point unbeaten — just like City did on the way to the title last season.

The Reds secured a 12th top-flight clean sheet without too many scares, although Joselu’s headed miss when the game was goalless was a let-off.

Shortly afterwards Lovren found the roof of the net with a sublime finish, before Salah doubled the lead from the penalty spot and Shaqiri pounced for his fourth goal in as many games.

It was at this point news filtered through from the King Power Stadium that Manchester City were losing 2-1 — and with Liverpool fans in party mood, substitute Fabinho headed the fourth to wrap up a 16th win in 19 league games.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League suffered a fresh setback as Wolves rescued a late 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Ryan Sessegnon came off the bench to put struggling Fulham ahead with just 15 minutes left.

But Romain Saiss hit an 85th-minute equaliser to spoil Fulham’s hopes of bolstering their survival bid.

Claudio Ranieri’s side temporarily climbed off the bottom of the table, one point ahead of Huddersfield before the rest of the Boxing Day schedule.

But Fulham have claimed just six points from seven games since former Leicester boss Ranieri took charge.

That concerning run had left Fulham bottom on Christmas Day — with only three of the previous 26 top-flight teams to have filled that spot going on to avoid relegation.

This was another tale of woe for the Cottagers. Wolves threatened early on in the form of a spectacular Raul Jimenez bicycle kick that flashed over.

Fulham survived strong penalty appeals from the visitors as Denis Odoi appeared to handle a high ball into the area.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has seven Premier League goals this season, was causing constant problems for Wolves but his finishing let him down.

The Serbian was on the end of a Cyrus Christie cross but headed straight at Rui Patricio.

Christie then shot low across goal and Mitrovic was agonisingly close to turning the ball in at the far post.

Mitrovic should have scored five minutes before the break.

Taking a touch, he turned his marker and went past another Wolves defender, only to produce a tame effort that Patricio saved with ease.

Fulham snatched the lead in the 74th minute when Patricio made a weak attempt to punch clear from Alfie Mawson’s header and the ball dropped to Sessegnon, whose shot crossed the line before Wolves could clear.

That would have taken the Cottagers off the bottom, but Wolves rescued a point.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s low cross was not dealt with by Fulham’s Joe Bryan and Saiss arrived at the far post to slot home his first Premier League goal.

Mitrovic should have won it in stoppage-time, but his effort was cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

Results

Yesterday:

-Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff City

-Burnley 1-5 Everton

-Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle United

-Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 AFC Bournemouth

-Leicester City 2-1 Manchester City

-Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield Town

-Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

— BBCSport-AFP.