Livestream for Zimbabwe-Rwanda match

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE World Cup Qualifier pitting Rwanda and Zimbabwe set for this afternoon will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

Zimbabwe will be marking a return to international football against Rwanda at Huye Stadium in the city Butare.

It is not certain if the national broadcaster ZBC will have the game live on TV.

After Rwanda, the Warriors will host Nigeria in their second Group C tie on Sunday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe is part of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

