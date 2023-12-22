Lizwe Sweswe impresses American Coach

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

SHEASHAM coach Lizwe Sweswe has been praised by US based football coach Zenzo Ndlovu for a very professional approach on players on trial.

Ndlovu said when he sent players to Sweswe from ZSports Academy he was shocked to get a technical report detailing on the players’ strength and weaknesses.

“Lizwe Sweswe is a coach for the future. He is the game’s good investment and I am not surprised he has a league medal to his collection as a coach. He is a modern day coach by all standards and a pleasure to interact and work with,” said Ndlovu.

He said in most instances when players go for trials or a showcase, they never get feedback so that they can get to improve on weaknesses.

“It is important for an academy to get that kind of feedback so that we work on the boy’s weak arears. If he gets told he has failed it may break one but that kind of feedback energises the player when he gets back to his club.

“Sweswe was able to take his time and give us a detailed technical analysis for each of our four boys. That is how it should be,” said Ndlovu.

It is common for locals to just say to the boys: “Ndoda ungasabuyi (guy don’t come again).”

Ndlovu who is based in Alabama built a clubhouse for his academy in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga Province in South Africa. He also runs a charity and academy Soccer4life in the US and runs camps in Zimbabwe when on holiday.

He has over 100 players and also welcomes players and clubs from Zimbabwe looking for accommodation.