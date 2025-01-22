Illegal mining operations undercut supply to Umzingwane dam

A bridge at the confluence of Umzingwane-Inyankuni rivers, which was damaged by illegal miners

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

WHILE incessant rains have resulted in a gradual increase in water levels at Bulawayo’s supply dams, Government has decried the adverse impact of rampant illegal gold mining operations in the Umzingwane Catchment Area, which continue to frustrate inflows to major water bodies.

Bulawayo’s major supply dams – Umzingwane, Mtshabezi, Inyankuni, Insiza-Mayfair, Upper and Lower Ncema – are situated in districts in Matabeleland South Province, which have in recent years been invaded by illegal gold miners who flout environmental regulations and cause siltation.

Yesterday, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti and his delegation came face to face with the sad reality of illegal gold mining operations, which damaged a bridge along the Umzingwane- Inyankuni River confluence and hamper inflows into Umzingwane Dam.

“As the Office of the President and Cabinet, we are very concerned. There was a Cabinet directive where His Excellency ordered all provinces to intensify the anti-alluvial mining campaign,” said Eng Muguti.

“Many people do not appreciate it, they think it is silver and gold but to be honest with you if you look at it, this is almost a 150m bridge (see picture), which was destroyed completely in the name of mining.

“This is Umzingwane River, it supplies water to Bulawayo and the collapse of this bridge is causing water challenges as the water has stopped flowing.

“We had a Chinese company here, ‘Friends of the Environment’ who partnered with EMA (Environmental Management Agency) and the province later found out that by day they were closing the pits in the name of Friends of the Environment and by night they were mining.

“As you can see, they destroyed the whole bridge while looking for gold.”

Eng Muguti said Government would not sit back and watch the rot as it was determined to curb the disruptive impact and would do more due diligence on the private voluntary organisations including NGOs that want to work with communities.

“Quite frankly not everyone is coming for the benefit of Zimbabwe. Our message to all Zimbabweans is that let’s step up in terms of anti-alluvial mining, let’s make sure we protect the environment,” he said.

“As it is, water is the big issue in terms of industrial water, water for animals, and now water for communities. As it is, the communities around Umzingwane River ended up not getting water for their animals, this is a big river and at its peak, it can flood,” said Eng Muguti.

“We have come through so that we can understand as part of our tour of Matabeleland South so that we can appreciate the damage done.

“I am glad that the ZRP, EMA, and the office of the Minister of State have been working together to make sure that this issue is addressed. This is one of the sad stories that Zimbabwe is faced with right now and unfortunately, all these illegal mining activities are not benefitting the communities.”

EMA Matabeleland South provincial manager Mr Decent Ndlovu said illegal mining activities have had severe impacts on the environment, among them the siltation of major dams.

“Illegal mining has been rampant across the province and the Umzingwane area is one of the areas where it’s prevalent.

“We also have other illegal mining hotspots such as Nugget Mine in Matobo and Vhovha Mine in Gwanda,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said working with law enforcement agencies, they have been conducting raids to fight illegal mining activities.