Load shedding to increase countrywide

15 Dec, 2021 - 10:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ZESA Holdings has warned the public of an increase in loadshedding across the country.

In a notice to customers, Zesa Holdings said the increase in loadshedding is a result of refurbishment works on the Kariba Dam wall.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise customers countrywide that there is an increase in load shedding outside the publicised schedules due to the refurbishment works on the Kariba Dam wall. The refurbishment works have resulted in the taking out of three units at Kariba South Hydro Power Station today, 14 December 2021.

“The power utility further advises that thus has resulted in depressed generation, resulting in an increase in loadshedding. Consumers are advised to use the available power sparingly to minimise the effects of loadshedding,” reads the notice.

@DubeMatutu

