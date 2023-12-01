Loadshedding set to ease as unit 7 ready to return to power grid

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

ENERGY and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo has said Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 which has been off the grid for the past one month for Class C Maintenance is expected to be brought back any time from today, with Unit 8 also expected to undergo a similar procedure.

Class C Maintenance is a statutory procedure that requires the plant to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period.

Zesa Holdings implemented increased load shedding after the shutting down of Unit 7 which has a capacity of 305MW.

However, Government has assured the nation that electricity availability will; not be grossly affected by the taking off of Unit as the scheduled maintenance is coming at a time when demand is expected to significantly go down owing to closure of schools for the end of year holiday and closure of industry for annual festive season.

The reconnection of other units that have been undergoing refurbishment at Hwange Power Station will also help address the situation, said Minister Moyo.

He was responding to questions from journalists at the Dubai Expo Centre where he is attending the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates.

“Unit 7 was taken out for Class C class maintenance for 30 days and those 30 days elapse today (Thursday) and then the process of bringing it back may last one or two more days from today. So we expect Unit7 to be back to service very soon within a day or two,” said Minister Moyo.

Built at a cost of US$1.4 billion together with Unit 8, Unit 7 was first synchronised with the system on March 20 before it went through various stages of testing.

Since March Zimbabwe has been enjoying uninterrupted power owing to increase generation until last month when Unit 7 was put off.

“Unit 7 carries 305 MW, which is going to be significant in reducing our load-shedding schedule at the moment but going forward in about a week or so, Unit 8 is also going to be taken out for scheduled maintenance for other 30 days. Its general maintenance and comes in after certain periods of time or hours of service.

“But then we have other units that have been serviced and carry over 100MW which is going to come to service. So the taking out of Unit 8 at this time of the year is very strategic because schools and factories are closing and the demand for electricity will be coming down. So we think the effect of taking out Unit 8 is not going to be very adverse and is going to come back early January after 30 days and that is going to help catch up with demand after schools and industry would have opened,” said the Minister.

He assured the nation not to panic as there will be electricity during the festive season, although there could be eased load shedding.

The Minister encouraged citizens to diversify their uses at household level and invest in solar and gas as the country builds on capacity to generate power.

“So we need to move together as a country so that we create our strong base load and then we can take the country forward