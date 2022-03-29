Lobels Biscuits Robbery: Thieves get away with whopping US$1, 1 million

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

CONFECTIONERY manufacturing firm, Lobels Biscuits, has lost nearly US$1,1 million after thieves broke into its premises in Bulawayo’s Belmont industrial area on Sunday night.

The suspects made off with about US$80 000, R16 739 950, P950, $110 266 in local currency and an HP 250GB Laptop worth US$400.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway.

“Unknown suspects broke into the Lobels Biscuits company offices in Belmont and proceeded to the accounts office where they broke a safe and stole cash amounting to US$79 819, ZAR16 739 950, Pula 950, ZWL$110 266 and an HP 250GB Laptop valued at US$400,” he said,” he said.

“No arrests have been made and we are still Investigating the matter.”

Insp Ncube urged business to desist from keeping large sums of money in their premises.

“As police we continue to urge people who operate businesses to utilise banking facilities in light of an increase in cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft,” said Insp Ncube.