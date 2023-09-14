Lobengula Academy boxer ready for her fight

LOBENGULA Boxing Academy director and trainer Anderson Sibanda left Bulawayo this afternoon with his boxer Sehliselwe Nhliziyo confident of positive results in South Africa’s North West Province.

She is part of an all-female cast to fight in a bill that has attracted boxers from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The host town is Klerksdorp. Nhliziyo will fight Babalwa Ngqongqotho in a bantamweight contest and it comes after a loss to Bathabile Ziqubu on points in that country some months ago. The camp is confident this time around.

Sibanda said they had an idea of what to expect from Ngqongqotho who is an Eastern Cape Province champion in the bantamweight division. The Zimbabwean will be taking part in her fourth fight and is hoping to improve her rating on Boxing Records (Boxrec) with an international win.

“We have been preparing for this fight against Babalwa Ngqongqotho. We are not scared of that she is a provincial champion, we saw her title fight. We have prepared along those lines, I think we are ready to bring good results,” said Sibanda before departure.