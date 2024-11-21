Lobengula High School’s inaugural classy prom set to make waves

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE end of each academic year is a time to reflect, celebrate and inspire. Tomorrow, Lobengula High School will host its first-ever high school prom, a bold initiative spearheaded by Nomathemba Msipha, head of the school’s English Language Department. This ground-breaking event promises to redefine end-of-year celebrations for students in Bulawayo’s western suburbs.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Bulawayo, the prom offers a classy and responsible alternative to the chaotic “Pens Down” parties often associated with risky behaviours, including substance abuse, violence and unprotected sex.

Msipha, inspired by the traditional American prom, aims to localise the concept while fostering a safe and elegant environment for students to celebrate their achievements.

“This prom, set to be held annually, is about giving our students a chance to celebrate their hard work in a safe and elegant setting,” Msipha said.

“We want to show them that it’s possible to have a memorable night without compromising their values, morals, or safety.”

The event is set to make history as the first prom in a government school in Bulawayo’s western areas.

Students are eagerly looking forward to the grand evening, highlighted by a glamorous BMW convoy that will transport them in style, setting the perfect tone for an unforgettable night of elegance.

A three-course meal with a carefully curated menu will be served, promising a fine-dining experience to delight attendees. A variety of music will fill the air, creating an electrifying atmosphere for students to let loose and celebrate.

Msipha’s vision extends beyond the event itself. She hopes to reshape the narrative surrounding youth celebrations, proving that elegance and fun can coexist.

“This is more than just a prom; it’s a movement to promote respect, responsibility and community values,” she said.

In a city where youth gatherings are often criticised, Lobengula High School’s prom is a beacon of hope, showcasing the potential for transformative change. By offering a safe, structured environment for students to celebrate, Msipha is setting a powerful example of how educators can influence youth culture positively.

As students prepare to don their finest attire and step into a night of elegance, they are not just attending a prom – they are joining a movement that champions responsible enjoyment and positive values. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu