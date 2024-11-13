Lobengula man killed for hugging someone’s wife

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

A 24 year old man from Njube suburb in Bulawayo, who assaulted another man for allegedly hugging his wife in his presence while walking home from a drinking spree has been arraigned before the courts facing a charge of culpable homicide.

Keith Mnkandla appeared before Bulawayo Western Commonage magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze yesterday and was remanded out of custody on US$100 to 19 November.

According to the State’s case, as presented by the prosecutor, Ms Melisa Dube, the incident occurred sometime in July this year.

Ms Dube told the court that Mnkandla assaulted the now deceased Mandlenkosi Mpala and left him for dead after he hugged his wife from behind while they were walking home from the bar.

“The deceased was walking a few metres behind them before he caught up with them and greeted them. He then proceeded to hug Dube in the presence of Mnkandla who was infuriated by the now deceased’s action,” she said.

“Mnkandla then assaulted the now deceased who staggered for about one metre, before falling on the edge of the dust road and hit the back of his head.” Ms Dube said Mnkandla and Dube carried Mpala and walked towards Old Lobengula suburb.

“Dube went and fetched water from a nearby house and splashed it on the now deceased hoping that he will gain conscious but all was in vain. The two then further carried the now deceased to a house where they dumped him and went away without informing the house owner,” said Ms Dube.

She told the court that Mpala was then discovered by some boys in the neighbourhood who then proceeded to inform his mother.

Mpala’s mother told the court that she was informed that her son had been spotted lying unconscious at some house in Old Lobengula.

“I then sent his brother to go and get him from there. Upon arrival I noticed that his condition was critical so I called an ambulance, which ferried him to Mpilo Hospital,” she said.

Mpala was admitted and later died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the assault.

According to a medical report Mpala died as a result of traumatic brain bleeding and a head injury.