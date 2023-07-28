Lobengula’s great grandson at Bosso

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THABO Zikode Khumalo, the great, great grandson of Highlanders FC founding player Albert, has his dream of playing for Bosso edging closer as he has been spotted at the club’s training sessions in the last two days.

Yesterday, a Chronicle Sports news crew got a glimpse of Khumalo in action under the watchful eyes of coach Baltamer Brito at Barbourfields Stadium. He was used as a right winger and had a few interesting duels with Bosso left-back Archford Faira on the right.

The forward has previously spoken of his dream to play for Highlanders and what he has to do now is impress Brito to don the Black and White jersey.

Bosso communi-cations officer Nozibelo Maphosa said nothing had been tied down with the player. “Yes, he is training with us but as the admini-stration we stand guided by our coaches,” said Maphosa. Khumalo is a versatile attacker who can play as a winger, midfielder or target man.

The 27-year-old is believed to be a free agent after his contract with Tongaat FC in South Africa’s lower leagues expired.

He has had stints with Orlando Pirates, Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtics and once trained at British side Fulham.

His great grandfather Albert and Rhodes, the sons of Njube who was King Lobengula’s son, were among a group of young men who formed Highlanders FC in 1926.

Thabo’s father Ndumiso was the son of Nduna who was born to Albert and Mamkhwebude. Albert had other children outside marriage.

The club was initially called Lions FC and wore red and later changed to Matabeleland Highlanders FC in 1937.

At the instigation of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo in 1975, Highlanders dropped Matabeleland as it incited tribal differences among football family members.

It was at a critical stage of the liberation struggle when unity was needed for a bigger push towards Independence.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will travel to Baobab Stadium for a tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday, in what promises to be an explosive encounter. — @innocentskizoe.