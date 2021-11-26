Local action thriller, Veza to premiere at Ster-Kinekor

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

LOCALLY-PRODUCED action thriller, movie Veza is set to premiere at the Ster-Kinekor cinemas tomorrow.

The event is expected to start just after 4PM with a red carpet affair before the movie premiers at 6pm.

Produced by Dream Made Films in association with Rodney Films and AfroJams Studios, the movie was directed by Dumie Manyathela, Rodney Mabaleka and Dakudu while the screenplay was written by Laura Bonginkosi.

The cast has Calvin Madula and Lungile Ndlovu as the main characters. Other notable supporting cast members are Natasha Dlamini, Percy Soko and Nonkanyiso Mabaleka.

Bonginkosi said the film seeks to tell an African story rather than being a copycat of other international works.

“Veza is an action thriller film that follows the lives of a police force in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

It follows an ambitious young recruit, Detective Mxolisi Moyo as he investigates a high profile case which unveils some shocking conspiracies. It was shot in different locations in Bulawayo,” Bonginkosi said.

“Veza was inspired by the desire to tell a different African story while at the same time, tackling issues such as corruption which can be like cancer in any economy,” she said.

Bonginkosi called on people to come in their numbers and witness the power of the Bulawayo film industry,” said Bonginkosi. — @mthabisi_mthire