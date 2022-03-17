Local acts promise fireworks at Blaq Diamond gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Local acts have promised to bring to the stage their A-game at the Blaq Diamond gig taking place in Gwanda on Saturday.

The South African duo will arrive in the country on Friday where they will perform in Harare at Pablo’z club before travelling to the mining town the next day.

In Gwanda they will be led to the stage by the town’s music kingpins Master Zhoe and Zhezhingtonz, Mzoe 7, Tenricks and Marco. On the decks will be DJ Mufali, Slimza Wa Africa, DJ Wellyonz, Wyqlif and TMoney.

Master Zhoe said he is heated up for the gig and will make his local fans proud.

“Being one of the artistes from Gwanda set to perform, I have a big role to play to stand in for my fellow local colleagues in showing that we are a town full of talent. I am ready for the show.

“Who knows, maybe a collaboration with the boys might be discussed as seen with how my brand has grown, working with internationally acclaimed artistes like Professor and Nutty O,” said Master Zhoe.

Said Mzoe 7: “It’s going to be a dance weekend as I’ll be taking a dance set with some high-end Amapiano sounds. Gwanda should be ready for new music.”

Said Zhezhingtonz: “When I get on stage, I have one aim and that is to entertain music lovers with the best and thrilling performance. On Saturday, fans must expect nothing but the best, KusazobaLit.”

Organisers 3D Events Management’s Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said:

“The boys (Blaq Diamond) will be in Bulawayo at midday where they will have a meet and greet at Boundary Club before a convoy head to Gwanda. Everything is in place and we promise people a show not to miss.” – @mthabisi_mthire