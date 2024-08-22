Local and Italian musicians jam together in Bulawayo’s unique cultural exchange event

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

Bulawayo recently played host to an enchanting cultural exchange, as a group of talented Italian and Zimbabwean musicians came together for the “Musicians Exchange Session”. This event, held at The Oasis Creators’ Hub, was a vibrant display of international collaboration and artistic fusion.

Renowned Italian artistes, including acoustic guitarist Andrea Valeri, pianist Marianna Blinova, and percussionist Max Covini, brought their exceptional musical prowess to the City of Kings. Joining them was Zimbabwe-based mbira player Theresa Covini, whose performance added a rich, local flavour to the event. These artistes participated in the exchange programme facilitated by musician, Tariro NeGitare’s Magitare Africa, The Oasis Creators’ Hub, and the Embassy of Italy in Harare.

The gathering offered local musicians and creatives a unique opportunity to jam, network, and share their passion for music. More than just a performance, the session was a celebration of cultural diversity and the power of music to bridge gaps between different traditions. This programme offered local musicians a chance to explore different facets of music, with discussions covering topics like vocal care, balancing marriage and music, and understanding the business side of the industry, offering a well-rounded and enriching experience for all involved.

Youth met experience as Theresa Covini, head of Music at Springvale House, part of the Peterhouse Group since 2014, was joined by her Italian husband, Max Covini. Max, well-known for being part of the ZimboIta (Zimbo + Italian) music quartet alongside local drummer Blessing Chimanga and Mateo Boldin, shared his insights and experiences from their global tours.

The session culminated in a unified performance of the famous Miriam Makeba classic, “Pata Pata”, bringing the event to a close on a high note.

Bulawayo vocalists and instrumentalists, including Erastus Nleya, Kinnah The Music, Reilo Viekk, Albinism Konnect, and Tariro NeGitare, were mentored by the Italian contingent, learning advanced guitar, piano, drums, and vocal techniques. The session not only focused on technical skills but also introduced new musical concepts, helping local artists elevate their craft.

Opera music, a genre rarely experienced in Bulawayo, was also introduced by Blinova and Valeri, leaving the audience in awe. Valeri, a revered guitarist in Italy, played a key role in the programme. His new album, “Odissea”, recently received the Platinum prize at the 2024 European Classic Music Awards, and he is a finalist in the Folk section at the upcoming Los Angeles InterContinental Music Awards.

In an interview, Sikhululiwe “S’coo” Madonko, The Oasis operations coordinator and jazz musician, emphasised the programme’s focus on merging ideas from different backgrounds.

“The Oasis, in collaboration with Magitare Africa, held a Musicians’ Exchange Session with musicians from Marondera and Italy who inspired a group of over 30 musicians. The programme focused on sharing and collaborating across cultures and genres. There was a clear expression of oneness through music as artistes improvised and collaborated without the barriers we face in everyday life.”

The visiting artistes also engaged with the Panthers Learning Club, a group of teens from the Sidojiwe Community, providing a vibrant, inspirational experience as the young people explored and expressed themselves through music. –Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu