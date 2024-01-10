Local Artist Wise, K set to release inspirational dancehall single “Imimoya”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Local artist Wise K, also known as Keith Sibusiso Dube, is set to release his latest single later this month.

The song, titled “Imimoya,” meaning Spirits, is a dancehall track produced by Cymplex at Tycoon Entertainment.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz Wise K said “Imimoya,” holds a deep meaning for him.

“In this song I was fighting evil Spirits in my life, asking the Lord to give me strength to fight against the wrongs I do because of those spirits,” he said.

Wise K believes that the emotional and inspirational nature of the song will resonate with a wide audience.

“I believe a lot of people will relate to the song as it is both heart touching and inspirational. I’m sure both believers and non-believers will enjoy the song.

Wise K, who hails from the village of Mbuma in the Nkayi District, discovered his passion for music during his secondary education at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo.

Influenced by the late dancehall chanter Soul Jah love, Wise K began writing his own lyrics after completing his O-Level studies in 2017.

“I then recorded my first song at Tycoon Entertainment with my friend Shonono in 2019 titled “Addicted”. I’ve released a couple of singles since then. I registered with the Zimbabwe Music Right Association in 2021,” he said.

