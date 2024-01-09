Local artiste Cejee Tellem aims to make a mark in the music industry

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

CEJEE Tellem, born Shammah Chimhondi, a talented artiste specialising in painting and sculpting, is making waves in the music industry with her unique style of rap.

Born in 1999, Cejee Tellem has already achieved notable success in her artistic career, winning medals in various art competitions.

However, it was during her time at Founders High School in Bulawayo from 2012 to 2016 that her passion for music truly blossomed.

“At Founders high that’s when my music interest grew more because we had a music club for rappers, and they held talent shows twice every term. Because of the type of music that l did sometimes you would only find me in maybe a ratio of 1 girl among 20 boys so because of that it made me unique amongst other girls because most of the girls sing they don’t rap,” she said.

In 2012, Cejee Tellem, began singing not just for herself but also recording her first proper single in 2015.

“Music is an inborn thing and at the same time my brother inspired me. They used to call him Zim Eminen back then when l was in grade 5 that’s when I was first introduced to a studio. We recorded a song together which was so bad but at the time l felt like I was in heaven,” she said.

Cejee Tellem released a couple of songs in 2019, considering them as a learning phase in her musical journey.

In December 2023, she collaborated with artistes such as YungFreezah and Bleu lce on singles that garnered attention and positive feedback from listeners.

One of Cejee Tellem’s proudest achievements thus far has been the opening of her own recording studio.

As the daughter of a pastor, she has a strong desire to use her music to make a positive impact on society.

“I pray and hope for the best. I wish my music can bring food on the table. I have always been a giver and I l wish my music can help me get money so that I can help other people and donate to some people out there,” she said.

“My plans in 2024 are getting my music out there with full force, performing at as many places as l can get hired to perform at people’s events, getting to shoot music videos for a better recognition in the industry,” she added.

_@TashaMutsiba.