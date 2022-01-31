Local artiste laments ‘snub’ by radio stations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO rapper Lamas Ellz (Real name Lorrance Melvine Nkomazana) feels side-lined and hard done by local radio stations.

This comes after “not being played by radio stations even though my work speaks for itself.”

The rapper, who has in the past, made theme songs for local movies, feels like he is being snubbed by radio stations even though he has “great art”.

“Despite the fact that radio stations shelve my great art and awards snub it, it still feels great that I have a huge market that appreciates me and my craft as gold. So, I move on and I’m never demotivated,” said Lamas.

In 2018, Lamas’ Fere Fere song became a soundtrack for the movie Dlala Ngamla which was then followed by Fak’umoya which featured Fish F Ndaramu in 2020 which became a soundtrack for Gold Diggers.

Amid all the challenges the rapper is facing, Lamas Ellz said he forges ahead and will release more songs nonetheless.

He recently released Turn it up, a Majoroverthere production.

According to the rapper, this is a groovy track inspired by the appreciation of the good life.

He is set to release a song titled Va va voom with Def Jam Recordings Africa’s new baby, Asaph and Bulawayo’s “Certified Gold” T3rry Tempo soon. – @eMKlass_49