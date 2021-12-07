Local artistes target 10k views in 24 hours for Kuwe visuals

Local artistes target 10k views in 24 hours for Kuwe visuals Babongile Sibanda, DJ Skaiva and DJ Yugoe

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

PLUMTREE-based music producer Yugoe, musician Babongile Sibanda, Bulawayo-based producer Skaiva and songstress Thandy Dhlana are targeting a record-breaking 10 000 views in 24 hours on YouTube for their track titled Kuwe.

The Afro-house music single whose visuals were shot by production house Afri-Art is set to be released by Friday.

The idea of the song is to revive the house music scene and also increase the visibility of Matabeleland artistes. In that manner, arts promoter Handsome ‘Handy’ Sibanda said they have set a target of having 10 000 views in 24 hours and they hope to achieve this through extensive marketing.

“We really want to do something big, not only for Matabeleland but for the Zimbabwean house music genre as a whole. This is why we’ve set this target for the Kuwe visuals. By doing so, we think it’ll help in growing the artistes fan base,” said Handy. – @mthabisi_mthire

