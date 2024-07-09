Local artistes thrill the crowds as curtain comes down on Econet Vic Falls Marathon

Chronicle Correspondent

LOCAL and national artistes captivated a full-house live audience at the Buddie Beatz Victory Show as the curtain came down on the 2024 Econet Vic Falls Marathon at Baobab Primary School in the resort town on Sunday evening.

While the performance of the national stars lived to its billing, it was the appearance of the local artistes that was met with familiar enthusiasm and acclaim, marking a significant moment for the local music scene.

Sharing the stage and standing shoulder to shoulder the with national superstars such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi, Nutty O, Tocky Vibes, King Her and DJ Chiweda, Victoria Falls-based artistes Ray “Muffia King” Karipache, DJ CJ (Tawanda Cephas Junior Matema) and Daniel “Danman Croc” Ngwenya acquitted themselves well as they gave powerful performances in front of an estimate 5 000-strong audience.

“It was an awesome concert. It felt good being back in my hometown and performing alongside my colleagues who are also in the music industry,” said DJ CJ, soon after the music extravaganza, which has now become a tradition the evening of the Econet Vic Falls Marathon.

He lauded Econet Wireless, through the Buddie Beatz Victory Show, for “gifting” local artistes the exposure by affording them the opportunity to perform on a big stage to a huge crowd.

“I saw my fellow artistes, born and breed in this city, performing in front of a huge crowd. The night surely brought exposure and unity amongst artistes around the nation as we were gifted the space we have always craved for our growth on the music scene,” DJ CJ said.

Daniel “Danman Croc” Ngwenya was equally elated by the event’s success and the audience’s response.

“It was a great event for me, and the way people gave me feedback was just amazing. I feel everyone enjoyed my performance because of the reactions I noted from the crowd. It was certainly a great night for all the local artists because their performances were amazing and the reception by the crowd was just wonderful,” he said.

Danman Croc noted that Buddie Beatz Victory Show was the biggest event of his career, saying: “This is the biggest event I have performed in my career, and it means a lot for my growth as an artiste.”

Ray “Muffia King” Karipache highlighted the event’s great organization, along with the amazing support from the audience.

“The stage was well set, the treatment we got was super as we managed to perform without any glitches. I really enjoyed the way I performed in front of all those people, and the support was just something else,” he said.

“As artistes in Victoria Falls, we have so much talent that is looking for recognition and an opportunity. Getting opportunities like the Buddie Beatz Victory Show means we are exposed to Zimbabwe and the rest of the world,” he said.