Local author Cedric Asani resurrects Jane the ghost in debut book

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

In Bulawayo, the tale of “Jane the Ghost” is a common thread in local folklore and now, local author Cedric Asani has captured his own version in his debut book titled “Jane the Ghost”. The book is set to be launched tomorrow at Hope City Centre Church in the CBD.

The book launch will be hosted by Bryce Andiswa Dube and graced by guest of honour – veteran playwright Raisedon Baya with fellow guest speakers, rapper Meet Luminous and Annie Litso. Entertainment will be provided by Skaiva, Bongy, Mega and Dr MTK.

Historically, “Jane the Ghost” is a modern adaptation of a long-standing urban legend from Bulawayo. The myth has been handed down through the ages, captivating each generation with its eerie tale.

According to stories, Jane was believed to be a ghost who assumed the guise of a prostitute during the late 1980s and early 1990s. She became infamous for her deceitful tactics, luring unsuspecting men into her web of deception characterised by her uncanny ability to vanish without a trace at Pelandaba Cemetery, leaving her bewildered victims behind.

Asani told Chronicle Showbiz that he only relays his version of events with regards to Jane the Ghost.“This is my debut body of work based on an urban legend from the streets of Bulawayo about a well-known lady of the night who was murdered in her line of work. Later, she came back from the dead to seek justice for her to truly rest in peace. It carries with it a mystery, thriller and a lot of crime investigation,” he said.

Asani worked alone on this project but said his upcoming book, which he intends to release next year will be a collaboration with a surprise well-known author in Bulawayo.

As a musician, Asani, who started off as a vocalist, has collaborated with quite a few artistes such as Skaiva and Base Wasilewski.

In recent history, media reports have perpetuated the mystique surrounding Jane, adding fuel to the already gripping narrative.— @MbuleloMpofu