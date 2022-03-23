Local author raises Zim flag high in China

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN-born author Dr Mejury Chipato has taken local artistry into the People’s Republic of China through the release of her book “I’m in Charge of My Narrative”.

Her literary and entrepreneurial acumen has seen her being nominated twice for the upcoming Pride of Africa Asia-Pacific Awards for The Outstanding Business Achievement and The Best Book and Young Author Awards.

The Pride of Africa Asia-Pacific Awards ceremony is an annual event to celebrate and appreciate Africans, and stakeholders making remarkable contributions towards the development of various sectors in the African diaspora community and Africa. They extend to friends of Africa who are promoting African interests through their services.

The next edition of these prestigious awards will be in June 2022 in the resort city of Sanya, Hainan Island, China.

In an interview, Dr Chipato said her book is about resilience and overcoming obstacles in life.

“The major issues being addressed in this book are themes of resilience and overcoming one’s seeming limitations and environmental challenges. This is a book that highlights lessons learned in the journey with a view to giving people from all walks of life the gift of perspective and a point of reference.

“I wrote this book to employ the specificity and nuance of my own life narrative to give context and motivate people who have experienced similar hardships by serving as a grounded and relatable point of reference.

“The book addresses the importance of taking charge of your narrative; not simply letting life ‘happen’ to you but being proactively engaged with your life,” she said.

Dr Chipato’s book has enjoyed global recognition after being featured on Diaspora Times Global, The World News, China-Africa Magazine, Mt Kenya Times, France-24.com News, Spain 24.com News, Indonesia-24.com News, Ethiopia-24.com News, Zambia Book Publishing Newswire just to name a few.

It is available in Zimbabwe, the People’s Republic of China and also virtually on Amazon.

The multi-talented woman, based in the People’s Republic of China is an award-winning fellow and her work has been recognised both locally and internationally. She has been awarded The Fashion Designer of the Year 2021 by The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards and also has been honored by The International Internship University as one of The Most Inspiring Women of The Earth 2022.

As her way of giving back to the community, Dr Chipato established the Patience of Hope Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation whose aim is to pay school fees for underprivileged children living in remote areas of the country. – @eMKlass_49