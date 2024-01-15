Local authorities in Matabeleland South seek investors for housing construction

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

LOCAL authorities in Matabeleland South have called on investors to partner with them in the development of housing across the province.

Speaking recently during a Matabeleland South provincial investment conference, Insiza Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Shepard Tshuma who spoke on behalf of councils said housing development is a key component of service delivery for local authorities.

“Housing delivery is one of the 14 pillars of the National Development Strategy 1 which is key in the attainment of Vision 2030. All the local authorities in Matabeleland South have land available for housing development. All the seven rural local authorities have residential stands for high, medium, and low areas.

“The districts also have industrial, commercial, and institutional stands which are available for development on a private or partnership basis. Any investor is free to make inquiries with individual local authorities. His Excellency President Mnangagwa has declared that Zimbabwe is open for business and this includes the housing area,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said the province also has investment opportunities in various sectors. He said the development of these sectors will help to grow the provincial economy.

Matabeleland South’s main economic activities include livestock production, mining, housing development, non-forest timber products, tourism and hospitality, transport, infrastructure, and utilities.

Livestock is the major economic driver in the province. According to the reviewed economic development plan for the period 2021 to 2025, the province seeks to boost livestock production by about 20 percent per annum over the five-year strategic period from 624 970 cattle in 2021 to an estimated 1 249 940 by 2025.

“The investment opportunities in agriculture include fodder production, crop production such as cereals and legumes, traditional grain value chain development which includes production, processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution. There is also an investment opportunity in the establishment of irrigation schemes, individual irrigation units, and irrigated gardens in the province.

“Other investment opportunities in agriculture include horticulture development, aquaculture, poultry production, beef production dairy farming, and citrus plantations,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said the province also houses a number of tourist attractions that remain hidden. He said investment in promoting these tourist destinations can help to develop the surrounding communities. Mr Tshuma said investors can come in through the construction of lodges and the development of tourist sites

He also invited investors to partner local authorities in the development of infrastructure such as roads, clinics, schools, bridges, Water and Sanitation Hygiene facilities among others. Mr Tshuma said local authorities have realised significant development of infrastructure under the Second Republic using devolution funds. He said investor participation can enhance the work that has already been done.

“Matabeleland South has numerous opportunities for investing in infrastructural development. This could be either through the public-private partnerships build operate and transfer build, own, operate, and transfer. Another investment opportunity is in the production of mopane worms.

“Mopane worms are a source of livelihood in the province although these are seasonally abundant in December and April. Marula oil is a unique oil. It’s well sought after because of its skin and hair-enhancing qualities. Marula trees are abundant, but there is a lack of capital, skills and appropriate technology for locals at the district level for beneficiation,” he said.

