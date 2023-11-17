Local authorities make presentations on investment opportunities in Matabeleland North

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo has arrived at Lupane State University for Matabeleland North’s first Diaspora Investment Conference that started this morning.

The Minister had other official Government commitments in the province and has just joined the conference.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Ms Sithandiwe Ncube is also at the conference.

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), and Urban Development Corporation have so far presented.

Umguza Rural District Council, Bubi Rural District Council, Kusile Rural District Council, Lupane Local Board are the local authorities that have presented so far, detailing investment opportunities the province is endowed with.

The province came up with the conference to link up local businesses to potential investors and to encourage diasporans to invest at home.

Opportunities are in agriculture, mining, tourism, smart energy, smart city, and others.