Local betting house evades paying US$5 400 winnings; property attached

Herald Correspondent

AN local online betting company, Bezhets, had its property attached after failing to pay US$5 400 t0 a punter who won a bet.

Harare civil Court magistrate, Ms Sharon Mashavira ordered the company to settle the money after the latter was found guilty of defrauding a punter.

Bezbets was fined us$500 for the offence by magistrate, Mr Simon Kandiero, in March this year. The punter then instituted civil proceedings to recover his US$5 400 takings.

The messenger of court has since attached Bezbets property to settle the winnings.

The attached property include television sets, boardroom chairs, a printer and a refrigerator, among other things.

The company was also ordered to pay interest on the amount at the rate of 5 percent per annum, calculated from October 2023 to date of full payment.

On October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, the punter placed US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won. After winning the company refused to pay him, proposing to pay US$1 800.

He reported the matter, leading to the prosecution of the company.