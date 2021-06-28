Local company donates to rural folk

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ABANQOBI Investments, a Bulawayo-based company with interests in construction and security, donated football equipment to an Insiza District-based football club as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The company, which launched a football tournament in Lochard, Insiza District in 2019, donated two football kits and match balls to the community around Siyazama Primary School on Saturday.

Sibangani Msipha, Abanqobi Investments director, said his hope is to see youngsters from the community prospering in football, adding that once football resumes in the lower leagues, they intend staging a tournament and invite scouts.

“This gesture (donating football kit) is meant to give hope and inspire our youngsters in rural areas to take the sport seriously. There is abundant talent in rural areas and all that these youngsters need is an opportunity to be seen by scouts.

“Our idea is to stage another tournament and invite scouts from Bulawayo clubs to have a look at these boys in action. Who knows, we might be having rough diamonds that need to be polished up right here in rural areas,” said Msipha.

Former Warriors’ players Zenzo Moyo and Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda, as well as ex-Highlanders and Caps United left-back Gift Lunga (junior) attended the event. – @ZililoR