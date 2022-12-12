Local construction company ready to help local artistes

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BUILDING material supplier, DreamHouse Construction has made it its Corporate Social Responsibility to help local artistes cope with economic hardships through partnerships.

This was said by the company’s founder Mandlenkosi Zulu last week when he signed popular Rhumba artiste and comedian Madlela Skhobokhobo as the new DreamHouse Construction ambassador.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Zulu said the deal will mutually benefit both parties involved

“DreamHouse Construction is glad to have Madlela on board. This partnership will help both parties involved as it will give us a digital footprint we don’t have. It is our responsibility to work closely with creatives since they are persons of interest and they are points of reference and help shape our social and moral fabric.

“As the corporate world, we need to invest in artistes and improve their plight and we are ready to continue the trend as we have worked with some artistes in the past,” Zulu said.

Popular radio personality and actor, Marshall “Magesh” Mpofu was in attendance and was a signatory to the agreement.

DreamHouse Construction has worked with Tebza, Hwabaraty, Floppy X and Ben Chest since its establishment nine years ago. Its drive to give back to the community has also seen the company renovate the Mabaisa Twins’ house. The company is based in Bulawayo but offers its services to diverse cities in the country.

An elated Madlela told Chronicle Showbiz that the future is bright if corporates and creatives collaborate.

“It’s a norm that we as creatives collaborate on projects and those projects require financial injection. It’s important to have a working relationship with the corporate world as this will brighten the future and open doors for artistes who find it hard to make their careers self-sustaining endeavours. We need to make our crafts profitable,” said Madlela.

Madlela is now the brand ambassador for Precision Toyota Parts and Accessories, Beef Butchery, Global Water Drillers and Ekhaya food outlets. In the past, he has worked with NetOne, Zapalala and Oasis Furniture. – @eMKlass_49