‘Local contractors show commitment to Zim’s vision’

President Mnangagwa cuts the ribbon with the assistance of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga (second from left), Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (left), Bitumen World chief executive officer Mr Andre Zietsman (second from right) and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona during the commissioning of Boulevard Road in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

Local contractors have shown a shared vision with the Government to attain national goals as evidenced by their commitment to developing the country’s infrastructure in line with the objective of achieving an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Government, he said, will continue implementing infrastructure development on its terms and pace in keeping with the philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo”.

President Mnangagwa said this yesterday while commissioning Boulevard Road, a newly-constructed top-notch and modern four lane road that links new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden with the Harare-Bindura Road.

In an interview after commissioning the road, the President said contractors were transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape through commendable workmanship, which is consistent with the Government’s modernisation agenda.

“Two years ago, this place was a pasture, a farming area with residues of groundnuts from harvests but now you can bring a family and come to view this area with amazement because indigenous persons are developing their country,” he said.

“I am happy that as young people (the media) you tell the world that we are building and developing our country on our own terms and pace without any undue pressure. Those who developed their country are proud of their efforts and we are doing the same with our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I am happy with our contractors demonstrating commitment to achieve the country’s visions.

“They are equally Zimbabweans; I am satisfied in my heart that they equally share with us to collectively achieve national goals, doing so with expertise, and producing the best we can as a country.”

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said his ministry, under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, was implementing capital projects.

“Despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country, Your Excellency, we are developing our country under your wise leadership,” he said.

He said great work was being done to dualise Harare-Kanyemba Road, with a local company, Exodus and Company, working on the project.

Bitumen World, another local company, constructed Boulevard Road.

Exodus and Company chief executive officer, Mr Progress Mambo, said they were constructing a conical tower at a traffic circle linking Boulevard Road and the Harare-Kanyemba Road.

“With regard to the monument, we have incorporated it in the design of the road. It symbolises our history, the conical tower of the Great Zimbabwe. We know we are moving forward to Vision 2030 as espoused by the President.

“We are going to incorporate features in line with modernity and the new Parliament in terms of its features,” he said.

Mr Mambo said they had completed the first section of the dualisation of Harare-Kanyemba Road.

“We are doing the road all the way to Kanyemba. It is called Harare-Kanyemba Road. We have just completed the first section of the road from Nemakonde Way; we are proceeding to dualise the road up to Mvurwi turn-off, just after Mazowe, we will have two lanes all the way to Kanyemba,” said Mr Mambo.

“The scope also involves construction of four tollgates, including relocating the Eskbank tollgate. We will construct Kanyemba Border Post with Zambia, an integrated border post. We will also beautify the road by putting street lights and landscaping.”

Bitumen World chief executive officer Mr Andre Zietsman commended the Government for the work that it is carrying out on infrastructure and the support being rendered to local contractors.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and captains of industry, among other guests, attended the event.