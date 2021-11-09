Local designer Sozinio charms rich cousin Zodwa

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

OVER the weekend, Zimbabwe’s social media was abuzz after businesswomen and “rich cousin”, Zodwa Mnkandla and “trying cousin”, entrepreneur Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele showed off suave gowns that were designed by Bulawayo’s Sozinio.

Zodwa’s high end gown was part of a collection of five that were designed and tailored by Sozinio.

Flaunting her red dress that she wore to her brother’s wedding on Instagram, Zodwa told her nearly 140 000 followers to watch out for Sozinio.

“Thank you for this beautiful dress made by my son Sozinio. You are the best, only 27 years of age. I wonder what you will be like 10 years from now. The sky is the limit for u,” wrote Zodwa.

The picture was liked by close to 10 000 people and those who commented were mostly in awe of the stunning dress.

Nomathemba who runs the popular high end Posh boutique in Harare did the same by posting on the Posh Instagram page.

“Sozinio, I’m truly feeling the modernised culture.”

But who is Sozinio, begs the question?

Chronicle Showbiz yesterday caught up with Sozinio, real name Freddy Sozinio Jackson to find out more about him.

The designer who was born in Bulawayo in 1993 was raised in Emganwini and learnt at Cyrene High School. He did a course in fashion and design at Bulawayo Polytechnic in 2012 and thereafter, he relocated to Dubai to further his studies in the field.

He once worked for Woolworths, South Africa as a merchandiser and after three months of employment, his mother fell ill and he had to return to Zimbabwe in 2017. Unfortunately she passed away a day after his arrival and he decided not to return to South Africa.

Sozinio said he started his business in 2019 with the help of a team comprised of Onai Midzi and Rodna Muronzwa.

Describing his fashion style as high fashion couture, Sozinio has dressed the likes of trailblazing DJ Zandimaz of the Emathandweni fame for the music video of the track For Me, media personality Mbo Mahocs, former beauty queen Samantha Tshuma and gospel musician AmandaGrace.

Sozinio said he met Zodwa and Noma through a referral by Praise Worth Hair who he designed a gown for.

“Zodwa and Noma were referred to me by Praise Worth Hair and they went through my Instagram page and contacted me. I travelled to Harare made a couple of dresses for them. The last dress went viral because she (Zodwa) posted it on social media,” said Sozinio.

He said he has been working with Zodwa for the past month.

“I’ve made several dresses, three for Zodwa, two for her children and one for Nomathemba. Working with Zodwa is really great as she’s a wonderful person. She lets you do what you think and she wears it. We’re glad that she loved the dresses.

“She was in Bulawayo this past weekend and we spent a day with her as she was attending her brother’s wedding in Mbembesi,” said Sozinio. – @bonganinkunzi