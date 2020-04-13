Local DJs battle online

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AN ONLINE battle of the DJs will today come to life at 4pm where up and coming disc jockey’s DJ Juzza and DJ Nicky Mix will battle it out on the decks to win the hearts of fans.

The DJs who are under the high rising Fudu Media stable are not new to the industry of giving entertainment to revellers as DJ Juzza is a resident DJ at Zarah Lounge and Crystal while DJ Nicky Mix plays at Club 263.

With the lockdown having led to the closure of the joints they played at, the two talented DJs have joined DJ Mzoe in the online party which today will be hosted by Mnjangase.

The online parties have become a popular thing during the Covid-19 pandemic and help create relevance to artistes careers and a free ticket to the global market.

One of the organisers of the event DJ Mzoe said, “As a media stable, we saw it fit to promote young talent by giving the young DJs exposure through this online battle on the decks.

“Most DJs who have been in the game for quite a while do it for themselves and these youngsters are left out. Viewers will be the judges by typing the name of their favourite DJs,” he said.

DJ Mzoe said the two DJs will play mostly music by Bulawayo artistes from different genres.

