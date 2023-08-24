Local DJs to headline Amapiano Night Out

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a bid to celebrate the vibrant Amapiano music genre, Hashtag Club in Bulawayo is gearing up to host a party dubbed “Amapiano Night Out” on Saturday.

The genre has taken the world by storm with its infectious beats and soulful melodies.

Hashtag Club, known for its cutting-edge music events, is pulling out all the stops to ensure an unforgettable night for attendees. The club’s management has meticulously curated a line-up of talented DJs who are well-versed in the art of Amapiano music. They include DJ Brooklyn, DJ Barbar, Easy Vert and performing artistes Ellbe, Yung, Linny Boy, Browny, Ace Zella, and Real Chriss.

The head DJ at the club, Brookyln (Tinashe Gijima) said the DJs will be spinning tracks throughout the night, creating an electric atmosphere that will have partygoers grooving until the early hours.

“Club Hashtag is now recognised for playing the best Amapiano tracks in Bulawayo and has got one of the best sound systems in Bulawayo. Resident DJs will showcase their mixing skills and unleash fresh new sounds at the event,” he said. – @TashaMutsiba.