Local documentary, Transactions gets continental nomination

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

RENOWNED Zimbabwean filmmaker and writer Rumbi Katedza’s documentary “Transactions” has bagged a nomination at this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA22) taking place in Lagos, Nigeria next month.

The organisers of the awards recently unveiled the nominees where Katedza’s documentary will battle with seven other documentaries from the continent.

Katedza said such a recognition excites her and is a statement of intent from everyone who worked on the piece including veteran musician Vusa Mkhaya, Don Edkins and Tiny Mungwe.

“I’m very excited to be nominated for an AMAA22 against such an incredible list of films and filmmakers. It’s a testament to everyone who worked on this film across three countries, to tell one Zimbabwean family’s story of migration and remittances.

“I’d been wanting to work with Vusa Mkhaya since I watched the Oscar-nominated short film, ‘Watu Wote’. He sang the title track and when I reached out to him to work on ‘Transactions’, I was happy he was available and open to collaborating.

“We worked remotely while he was in Europe and I was here bouncing ideas and discussing what would work for the film. He’s such an immense talent,” said Katedza.

A synoptic view into Transactions takes one on a story of Zimbabwean migration through a family divided by the circumstances of a failed economy. Three siblings, Frank, Miles, and Portia sustain their family through remittances, while longing for the family they left behind.

Transactions, produced by Katedza’s film company, “Mai Jai Films” will battle Taamaden and The Last Shelter (both from Mali), No Simple Way Home (Sudan), No U-Turn, and When a Farm Goes Aflame (Nigeria) as well as Lobola, a Bride’s True Price? (South Africa) for the Best Documentary Award.

Katedza’s filmography includes The Team, Playing Warriors, Marange Voices, The Axe, and The Tree among other productions.

AMAA is an annual award to honour individuals who have excelled in the African film industry in their different endeavours. It was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, and managed through the Africa Film Academy. – @eMKlass_49