Local entrepreneur, Mabiza launches skincare products

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

MERCY Mabiza, the founder of Royal Infinity bags, welcomed a new baby, Royalty Skincare into her entrepreneurial enterprise on Sunday evening with an all-white ladies’ affair that marked the formal debut of the skincare products.

Unlike the norm of selling ready-made items, the Applied Biochemistry degree holder has gone above and beyond to examine the client’s skin tones, type, and history before creating a product that is appropriate for the client’s skin needs.

Launching with the tagline “Pearl Glow: Let your skin’s brilliance introduce you!” the young entrepreneur has promised a remedy for every skin ailment.

Speaking during the launch in Bulawayo that was attended by close family and friends at Ramjis Balcony, Mabiza said the birth of the skin products is a result of a personal battle with her imperfect skin.

“Growing up, I never had the perfect skin and everyone knows that skin is your selling point as a woman. My skin has been fighting me for the longest time. When you just get a pimple on your face, everyone has something to recommend you to. They’ll be like, have you tried this, have you tried that – everyone has a solution for you. And not everyone can afford a dermatologist.

“So after graduation, I never thought that I was ever going to use my degree and in the process of trying to figure out what I wanted to do, Royal Infinity was born and that was my first baby. And now we’re here because of Royalty Skincare which is also closest to my heart. Royal Skincare is a personal journey where I speak about skin,” she said.

Mabiza said many people end up trying products that are harmful to their skin in trying to address their skin problems.

“I’m someone who loves experimenting and have tried out a lot of products for my skin. So, when Royal Skincare products came in, they just worked for me. We all try to treat ourselves with ready-made products, but what I have come to understand as a Biochemist is that a product that works for one person can not work for the next because they have different skin tones and conditions.

“This wasn’t an easy journey. I travelled to different places to get specific ingredients. For example, the type of clay for oily skin, you can only get it in Nyanga. There’s a certain plant that we are going to use for dark eyes and it can only be found in the Vumba Mountains. People would see me on my socials and just say I am living a good life, but no I’m not there yet, for now, we are working.”

Mabiza said her brand is unique in that they first do an assessment of their client’s skin before recommending products to them.

“What’s unique about this brand is that I first do a skin assessment for my clients trying to find out the type of skin they have and probably the skin behind their skin. After that, I then make specific products to specifically give a solution to where the problem is,” Mabiza said.

She said the products have been registered, tested, and approved with the prices being pegged at affordable rates to cater for women.