Local fans speak on EPL 2024/25 fixtures

LOCAL English Premier Soccer League (EPL) fans are buzzing with excitement over the 2024-25 season fixtures unveiled on Tuesday.

Reigning champions, Manchester City will face off against Chelsea, now under new manager, Enzo Maresca, in a thrilling opening match on August 18.

Liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot, will debut his team on the road at Portman Road stadium, facing newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Manchester United is set to take on Fulham in their opener, and fans like Kwanele Moyo and Melusi Sibanda are optimistic about their team’s chances of glory.

“I’m a staunch Manchester United fan, and I do welcome the fixtures schedule. We will be playing against Fulham in our opening fixture.

“I hope that we will get it right this time. It’s going to be glory for Manchester United,” said Moyo of Cowdray Park.

His sentiments were echoed by Sibanda who said there was a need for the Red Devils to rise to the occasion.

“We will need to return to our old glory days. Manchester United is a big club and we need to get it right from the first day against Fulham, who are, however, a club that cannot be underestimated. There will be a need for a good fight this time around,” said Sibanda.

The Red Devils will be hoping to look past last season’s woes and focus on starting the season strong, building on their FA Cup win over bitter rivals Manchester City.

Other exciting matches to look forward to include Arsenal versus Wolves and West Ham versus Aston Villa. Three new clubs, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, are set to make their Premier League debut this season.

Rumbidzai Matambanadzo, director of local women’s football side Dube Strikers and an Arsenal fan, said there is a need for the Gunners to atone for last season’s so near miss.

“It was painful to watch my team lose the league title in that fashion. As such, we will need to dismiss Wolves on the first day of the league and set good momentum. We need to wrestle that title from Manchester City,” said Matambanadzo.

Wisdom Nyathi, a Liverpool follower, said: “The club has a new coach. We played very well last season and with a new coach in the system, there are a lot of expectations. I will only comment after two or three games.”

With high expectations for their teams, local EPL fans are already gearing up for a thrilling season full of surprises and drama. — @FungaiMuderere