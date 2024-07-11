Local firm rolls out gas filling stations

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

VERIFY Engineering has commenced the construction of permanent gas distribution depots across the country, a development that is a major boost for the country’s health and industrial sectors.

The construction is being spearheaded wholly by Verify Engineering which is a technology development parastatal under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Such initiatives dovetail with the Second Republic’s rallying call for increased decentralisation of services especially those that have a bearing on health care services.

Verify Engineering chief executive officer Engineer Pedzisai Tapfumaneyi told The Herald yesterday that Harare would be the first to have the distribution depot constructed before construction cascades to other cities and towns.

Since commencement of operations, he said Verify Engineering had managed to establish presence across the country either directly or indirectly through appointed agencies.

“We are now found all over Zimbabwe in terms of our distribution network either through our direct contacts with the market or through our appointed agencies in different towns and cities.

“It’s been an exciting journey indeed. The gas industry is a unique industry by nature with its intricacies. So we have been learning the game. We have started constructing more permanent distribution depots starting with Harare,” he said.

What was more encouraging, said Eng Tapfumaneyi, was that personnel from Verify Engineering were addressing challenges that would have normally required expertise from abroad.

This was evidence that companies were heeding President Mnangagwa’s directive of equipping Zimbabweans with requisite expertise such that local problems and challenges are fixed by home-grown solutions.

“In terms of the plant running, I must say our engineers have gained a lot of experience over time in running such big plants and operations. They are solving complex situations that ordinarily we would have relied on foreign expertise,” he said.

Presently, Verify Engineering’s plant in Feruka, Mutare is running at full throttle following the commissioning of two plants by President Mnangagwa in 2021 and 2022.

The Herald visited the plant last week where the newspaper observed operations taking place with oxygen tanks awaiting collection as well as distribution to various parts of the country.

Verify Engineering also now boasts a solar plant which shows its capacity to venture into solar energy production. The company has also ventured into lithium battery production as a way of adding value to minerals mined in Zimbabwe so that the country earns more revenue from its natural resources.

Eng Tapfumaneyi said his company had also installed gas tanks in Mozambique, albeit in the face of adversity.

“Yes, it is true that we are now in Mozambique. We have installed gas tanks in Beira, Chimoio and Tete province.

“Again, it came with its own challenges, but slowly, we are getting there. Supporting infrastructure, language, and paperwork has been our major challenge,” he said.

Verify Engineering was formed in April 2005 under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development but it is the Second Republic that has been pushing it forward as a main developer and applier of technology in Zimbabwe.