Local firm to draft Ascot racecourse development plan

PREPARATIONS for a local subject plan for the former Ascot racecourse in Bulawayo started yesterday after Makhwezi Development Services (Pvt) was appointed to prepare the Ascot Local Subject Plan.

Ascot Racecourse was once a famous horse racing course but was forced to shut down in 2001 as the sport declined in popularity in the region.

Bulawayo competitions attracted gambling from around the globe.

Ascot is the country’s second-largest and most established racetrack after the Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

At its peak, there were around 100 horses, a figure that dropped to just over 30 horses in 2003.

The horses, however, no longer compete on the course anymore but are mainly used for other competitions such as horse riding and Polocrosse.

Over the years the race course has turned into a white elephant, with the tracks being characterised by overgrown grass and the stands now also dilapidated.

It was reported in 2020 that BCC failed to attract potential investors to redevelop Ascot Racecourse, which has been neglected for about two decades.

The local authority is, however, mooting plans that will see it being turned into an attractive state of the art mixed use node, which will be a mixture of leisure and commercial activities.

In a notice, Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the local authority has engaged Makhwezi Development Services (Pvt) to prepare the Ascot Local Subject Plan.

“This further serves as a notice to the public that Makhwezi Development Services (Pvt) Ltd has been appointed by the City of Bulawayo to prepare Ascot Local Subject Plan Number 20.

“The scope of the work involves planning the area as a mixed-use precinct, aligned with the city’s vision and development appropriate planning and development strategies for the plan area,” said Mr Dube.

The plan area primarily encompasses the former Ascot Racecourse as the project site.

“However, due to the nature of the project, it is necessary to include a broader plan area, which also includes Woodlands (just east of United Bulawayo Hospitals), Ilanda (immediately south of Townsend High School), Suburbs (immediately west of Milton High School) and the area just north of Bulawayo-Gwanda Road in Khumalo.”

During the period up to 30 April next year, Makhwezi Development Services is expected to carry out town planning investigations, land and aerial surveys including door to door and face to face interviews or written questionnaires, engineering and other specialist investigations.

Added to that, environmental assessment, traffic impact assessment and socio-economic impact analysis will be carried out.

According to council, Ascot Racecourse is a zoned residential and ancillary in terms of local plan number five which covers the area.

It is located in the vicinity of upmarket suburbs like Woodlands, Suburbs and Kumalo.

The site measures 59,8 hectares.

However, last year the Government hinted that Ascot Race Course will be developed into a smart city to strike a balance between commercial, industrial and residential areas.

A smart city is one that uses information communication technologies to improve operational efficiency, share information with the public and provide better quality of Government service and citizen welfare.

A February 2022 council report indicated that an investment meeting was held with Joseph Reda of Wadi Degla Sport Clubs, which has been set up in Kenya and Egypt.

They showed interest in the Ascot Race Course and shared their profiles and were linked up with the city economic development officer for further engagement.

Council said part of the observations and recommendations were that Bulawayo must benefit from the fourth industrial revolution

“There was a need to create policy frameworks so as to tap into the benefits offered by the fourth industrial revolution. Africa and the rest of the world were benefiting from the fourth Industrial revolution and for Bulawayo’s growth and development there would be a need to maximise on its benefits.

“There was a need to assist the SMEs and set up policies that limited barriers for SME growth and development towards intra-African trade.

The city needed to explore opportunities for funding offered by the Afrexim Bank, particularly feasibility studies on what would constitute a Bulawayo economy of the future,” reads the report. — @nqobilebhebhe