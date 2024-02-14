Local firms partner council to restore Bulawayo’s glory

Bulawayo Municipal Swimming is one of the places the Bulawayo firms are maintaining

Peter Matika, [email protected]

AS part of corporate social responsibility and the quest to restore Bulawayo to its former glory, a group of local companies has partnered council in implementing several key projects aimed at sprucing up the image of the city.

The projects include road maintenance, cutting grass and maintaining council-run sporting facilities. For the past five years, the companies have been involved in patching up potholes along several roads, which include Hillside and Matopos, Old Gwanda and Moffat roads, among others.

Rains received between December and January caused extensive damage to some major roads in Bulawayo, which are now riddled with potholes making driving a nightmare. Speaking on behalf of the group, Paint and Allied company’s managing director, Mr Ian Hodgson said they felt obliged to contribute to the city’s development and economic growth.

“I was born in this city and have lived here my entire life. We have been doing this (rehabilitating roads) as a collective for nearly five years. Instead of just complaining we decided to contribute in our own small way in addressing some of the city challenges,” he said.

The other companies involved are Rodor Properties, Big Brother Chickens and Acacia Insurance Brokers.

“We are patching up roads such as Old Gwanda, Napier, Moffat, Beryl and Matopos and we intend to expand to cover more roads,” said Mr Hodgson.

He said the companies were also providing the required materials such as cement, tar and stones as well as labour for patching the potholes.

Mr Hodgson said they were not only patching potholes but also cutting tall grass along roadsides and intersections to prevent accidents as well as deter criminals.

The group, Mr Hodgson said, is also assisting in the maintenance of council-run sporting facilities such as the Bulawayo Swimming Pool.

“There is a dedicated staff that works at the swimming pool and it is on our payroll. It is small gestures such as these that assist in rebuilding our beloved city. We also assisted in fixing the roads at Coronation Cottages, which is home to many of the city’s senior citizens,” he said.

Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart commended the companies for complementing council efforts to spruce up the city and said any company that wish to assist in a similar way can engage council.

“We are grateful to these companies that are assisting us and urge others that might want to join to engage council,” he said.

Clr Coltart said failure by ratepayers to settle their bills was impacting negatively on service delivery and as such council welcomes the assistance coming from companies.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube said residents and the business community should join hands and restore the city to its former glory of being the cleanest city in the region.

“We have always urged people to pay their bills because council can only provide services when it has the required resources.

“We however understand that some residents are struggling to put food on the table but they strive to pay a little every month,” he said.