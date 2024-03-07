Local Government Minister to meet Byo Mayor

Skhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

THE Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando is expected in Bulawayo today where he will have two meetings first with the Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart and later Chief Executive Officers from Matabeleland North and South provinces.

The two meetings are part of further engagements by the ministry to check on local authorities’ progress towards meeting President Mnangagwa’s June 30 deadline on valuation of council properties as well as the drawing of master plans under the call to action, no compromise to service delivery blue print which the President launched in November last year.

The blueprint is meant to make sure that local authorities are part of Government’s vision for an upper-middle-income economy by 2028 as they are key to national progress.

In his meeting with Clr Coltart and Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, Minister Chitando is also expected to make a formal presentation of the Government’s position on the City’s planned move to demand 80 percent of rental payments to be in forex.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion said the move by the council was in contravention of the country’s standing monetary policy and therefore illegal.

On meeting the June 30 deadline, Minister Chitando will be pleased with Bulawayo as the city has already submitted its master plan which now awaits approval.