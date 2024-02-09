Local Government Minister Winston Chitando to tour Bulawayo Home Industries

Minister Winston Chitando is welcomed by Bulawayo Mayor Mr David Coltart and Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube.

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando has arrived in Bulawayo where he is engaging the local authority assessing development projects being implemented at Bulawayo Home Industries.

The Home Industries houses craft and arts centre and the facility was rehabilitated to the tune of almost US$90 000.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, City Mayor Mr David Coltart and Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube are among the dignitaries touring the craft centre.