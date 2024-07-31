Local Hip-Hop artiste talks family disapproval, industry hurdles

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

M.G Hkh, born Prince Moyo, a 27-year-old hip-hop artiste has been making waves with his distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics.

Despite his growing recognition, the Harare-based musician has shared the struggles he faces as an emerging artiste, including a demanding lifestyle, depression, family issues, and a lack of support from friends and promoters.

“It’s not easy. There are days when I feel like giving up, but my passion for music keeps me going. It’s a daily battle, but I’m learning to cope with it. Channelling my emotions into my music has been a lifesaver,” M.G Hkh revealed in a candid interview. One significant challenge for M.G Hkh has been a lack of support from his family.

“My family doesn’t understand why I’m pursuing this dream. They think it’s a waste of time. I hope to prove them wrong, though it’s hard without their support,” he admitted.

Additionally, he has faced disappointment from friends and promoters. “My friends don’t care about my music or well-being; they just use me to connect with others. It’s tough to find genuine people who believe in me for who I am, not just for my connections. Promoters also only care about the money they can make from my shows. It’s hard to find those who truly believe in my music, but I remain hopeful,” he said.

Despite these obstacles, M.G Hkh is determined to succeed. He is preparing to release a new song titled “Pakuda Jesu”, which he describes as a track about perseverance and faith.

“Pakuda Jesu is about perseverance and faith. I hope it will inspire my fans to keep pushing forward, even in the face of adversity. I’m also excited about a possible collaboration with Holy Ten; we’ve been discussing working together,” he shared. He cites American rapper Rod Wave as a major inspiration.

“Rod Wave’s music is real and speaks to me on a deeper level,” he said.

M.G Hkh also looks up to local artistes like Holy Ten, Voltz JT, and Noble Stylz.

“Our artistes such as Holy Ten, Voltz JT, and Noble Stylz are pushing the boundaries of Zimbabwean music, and I hope to do the same,” he added.

The rapper aspires to make music that inspires and makes a difference. “I want to be a voice for the voiceless. I have hopes to tour the country, perform at major festivals, and share my music with the world. I won’t stop until I achieve my dreams,” he concluded.

M.G Hkh’s story is a powerful testament to the challenges faced by many emerging artistes. Despite the hardships, his passion and determination shine through, marking him as a promising talent in the music industry.