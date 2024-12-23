‘Local is Lekker’ initiative promotes Zimbabwean products

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

LOCAL producers have praised Budget Cash and Carry for its continued support through the “Local is Lekker” programme, which showcases locally manufactured products and promotes the Government’s import substitution strategy.

The initiative, hosted at the Budget Cash and Carry in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo, features exhibition stands displaying a wide range of products made in Zimbabwe. It aims to encourage consumers to buy local products which are of high quality compared to imports.

Speaking at the “Local is Lekker” event on Saturday, exhibitors expressed gratitude for the platform, which they said helps them expand their market reach.

“Budget Cash and Carry is helping us immensely. Every time we display our products here, we interact with customers and receive positive feedback,” said Mr Fahad Maniyar from Kreckle Foods.

The event attracted both emerging businesses seeking market penetration and established enterprises introducing new products.

Allied Security Company operations manager, Mr Simon Bota, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

“It’s a good move because it gives us exposure, people can get more information about Allied Security as a provider of security guards and electronic security systems,” he said.

Financial service providers like NMB Bank also participated.

“What is being done by Budget Cash and Carry around here is commendable, there are other businesses that have new products that are not yet on the market so they are given an opportunity to try and showcase these products,” said NMB Bulawayo branch manager Ms Ntombizami Nyathi.

She said NMB has a lot of financial initiatives that are targeting micro and women-led businesses. Budget Cash and Carry managing director, Mr Raeez Lunat, said the programme plays a critical role in fostering local economic growth.

“We are trying to promote local products and assist some companies to launch new products,” he said.

New businesses like Chemicare are already reaping the benefits of the initiative.

“With Budget Cash and Carry’s help, we’ve connected with local customers and are gaining popularity,” said Mr Dennis Mtoki from Chemicare. Mama’s Sauces representative, Ms Thobile Nkomo, echoed similar sentiments.

“The quality of local products is excellent but consumers are unaware of their availability. This initiative bridges that gap and allows us to interact directly with customers,” she said. — @SikhulekelaniM1.